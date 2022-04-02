As we slowly, hopefully emerge from the pandemic, a unique opportunity for the community to gather and celebrate together is on the horizon.
The Scarsdale Bowl Dinner, a long-held tradition, has been reimagined with broader scope and deeper meaning, if that’s even possible.
For almost 100 years, the Scarsdale Foundation, founded in 1923, has quietly but effectively helped individuals and local community organizations in need through scholarships and grants. It also supports a strong community by celebrating volunteerism through its annual awarding of the Scarsdale Bowl.
The Bowl honors exemplary members of the community and the unstoppable spirit of volunteerism in Scarsdale, where so many people make a difference every day. Each year a communitywide event is held to tip our collective hats to an outstanding Scarsdale citizen or couple. Due to restrictions during the pandemic, however, the celebrations of the 2020 and 2021 honorees — Jon Mark and BK Munguia and as a couple and Michelle Lichtenberg, respectively — were postponed and then scaled down to a modest gathering with just the honorees’ family members and a few select others in a host’s backyard.
But now the time has come to reignite the grand rite of appreciation, as the three previous Bowl recipients — all outstanding, tireless volunteers who have done so much over the course of several decades — are honored at the Bowl dinner later this month with the 2022 honoree, Terry Singer.
Known as “a consummate volunteer,” Singer has all the qualities and characteristics of the ideal Scarsdale Bowl recipient. She is a doer with an ever-positive attitude, and an excellent collaborator who has worked tirelessly for more than 30 years on an array of community groups in Scarsdale and beyond. Her volunteer resume spans important roles at the Scarsdale Adult School, Scarsdale Public Library, the Board of Architectural Review, the Planning Board and the Conservation Advisory Council, the League of Women Voters, the School Board Nominating Committee, Scarsdale Historical Society and Westchester Reform Temple. She’s active in many board and councils at her alma mater, Cornell University, as well.
As Nancy Michaels, chair of the Scarsdale Bowl, said, “Terry has literally touched and improved the lives of children, teens and adults in Scarsdale.”
What else makes this year’s Bowl dinner different from others? It’s a fundraising event. All the money raised will fund need-based scholarships for college sophomores, juniors and seniors from Scarsdale, adding to the Foundation’s legacy of aiding Scarsdale High School alumni in need of funds to pursue higher education.
Not to be confused with the crucial Scarsdale High School PTA Scholarship Fund, which raises money for graduating Scarsdale students heading to their first year of college, the Scarsdale Foundation helps support them in the following years. This year, more than $130,000 in Foundation grants went to local kids who might not be pursuing higher education otherwise. Remarkably, over the last decade the Foundation has granted more than $1 million to dozens of college students from Scarsdale, in addition to supporting other community causes like Youth Employment Service, Scarsdale Woman’s Club, Meals on Wheels, the Legal Aid Society, and summer band concerts in Chase Park.
Expanding the Bowl dinner’s mission to celebrate the spirit of volunteerism, the Scarsdale Foundation created a volunteer Honor Roll, now in its third year. At the 2022 event, the names of all volunteers nominated by their friends and neighbors will scroll on screens around the room as a unique tribute to the many people who make Scarsdale a special place to live. A Little League coach, a class parent or a blood donor; those who helped others make vaccine appointments, those who shopped for groceries, or packed lunches for frontline workers during the pandemic — each generous act matters. That fact became acutely clear during the COVID-19 lockdown and isolation as we pined for everyday encounters and for social interaction.
So mark your calendars for a night of inclusive, healthy social interaction, outside and under a tent, at Brae Burn Country Club in Purchase on Thursday night, April 28. Join with your neighbors to hug a volunteer and recognize the importance of compassion, service to others, and the belief that quality of life and well-being of a community can be enhanced and defined by something intangible.
Don’t miss out. Register at https://bit.ly/3NDOc3n.
