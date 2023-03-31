The late-night smash-and-grab at Holsten Jewelers store last weekend was the latest in a rash of burglaries in this area. Week after week the Inquirer’s police blotter has reported attempted or successful car thefts and break-ins, including one downright terrifying, face-to-face encounter last week — at 5 in the morning an alarm woke up residents who then confronted a brazen criminal who had entered through an unlocked window, grabbed the residents’ keys and stole their car. (Full disclosure, the editor of the Inquirer was also a victim of a recent home burglary.)
This week the blotter carries multiple accounts of police contacting residents when an officer noticed a garage or house door open or a car unlocked. And last week we published a Scarsdale Police Department alert with tips to protect one’s property and prevent crime, such as: always keep doors and windows secured — even on the second story; if you have an alarm system, arm it whether you are home or away; don’t leave valuables like cash, wallets, purses or vehicle keys in a place easily seen through a window by an entry door or other similar location. The list is on the village website at http://bit.ly/3JW4QeZ.
