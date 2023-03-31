The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network of the U.S. Treasury Department recently sent an alert to banks that criminals are having a heyday targeting mailboxes to commit check fraud.
In the most common scheme, known as “check washing,” they steal signed checks from USPS collection boxes on the street, then use nail polish remover or other common chemicals to remove the dollar amount and the name of the recipient. Next, they rewrite the checks out to new recipients with much larger sums than the originals — often hundreds or thousands of dollars more — before finally cashing the “washed” checks, which, of course, are drawn on the accounts of the original check writers.
Unfortunately, these types of crimes appear with regularity in our police reports. Often, they’re tied to identity fraud, where someone intercepts the check, changes the dollar amount and uses a stolen or fraudulent ID to pose as the check recipient and then cashes it.
Last year, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said it received more than 299,000 complaints of mail theft from March 2020 through February 2021, a 161% increase over the 12-month period. Some experts believe that spike in mail theft had a lot to do with the volume of pandemic stimulus payments that flowed through the mail system.
According to experts on check crimes, check-forging criminals perfected their trade and scaled up into organized networks that could send instructions about their schemes using technology like encrypted apps to shield communications from law enforcement. And the schemes have evolved from pulling checks out of a few residential mailboxes to stealing or replicating master keys to open free-standing, high-volume USPS collection boxes. The Postal Inspection Service is reportedly working with the U.S. Postal Service to make those blue standalone boxes more secure, through enhancements like metal teeth on the openings to make it harder for thieves to fish out envelopes, and other high-tech solutions.
Studies have shown that older individuals are more likely to pay with paper checks than others, so it’s no surprise that AARP has issued warnings to its members about the increasing cases of thieves targeting mailboxes to commit mail fraud.
Fortunately there is legal protection for the victims of check fraud. Consumers are not liable for the stolen funds. They need to report unauthorized check activity to their banks and local police departments, usually within 30 or 60 days of their last bank statement, and, pending a bank investigation, will in most cases be reimbursed for the lost funds.
Even the American Bankers Association is warning people to avoid mailing checks and to use electronic payment methods instead. If you have to mail a check, it’s recommended to walk into a post office and drop it in the lobby mail slot or hand it to a postal worker. If you have to use a USPS collection box, experts advise to drop in the check before the day’s last scheduled pickup so it doesn’t sit in the box overnight.
What you absolutely shouldn’t do is put checks in your home mailbox and raise the flag for a pickup. Not only will you be alerting your mail carrier, you’ll also be signaling to potential thieves that there’s something of value inside.
