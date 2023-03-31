The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network of the U.S. Treasury Department recently sent an alert to banks that criminals are having a heyday targeting mailboxes to commit check fraud.

In the most common scheme, known as “check washing,” they steal signed checks from USPS collection boxes on the street, then use nail polish remover or other common chemicals to remove the dollar amount and the name of the recipient. Next, they rewrite the checks out to new recipients with much larger sums than the originals — often hundreds or thousands of dollars more — before finally cashing the “washed” checks, which, of course, are drawn on the accounts of the original check writers.

