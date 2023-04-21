This week’s SpaceX rocket launch to support a future manned Moon mission was a reminder that one day extraplanetary existence might be possible. For now, though, this planet is all we have. We have no choice but to take better care of it if we are to skirt the most severe consequences of climate change that lie ahead.
Earth Day 2023 arrives tomorrow, Saturday, April 22, and celebrations and ceremonies are planned in our area, many of which we noted in the Inquirer last week and again this week. Maybe it’s a sign of the growing urgency of environmental action that Earth Day activities stretch out over the entire month of April. Or, in some cases, they even go into May.
More frequent cases of extreme heat are one of the many telltale signs of the Earth’s warming from human-generated greenhouse gas emissions. Climate experts are hesitant to blame climate change for any single weather event, like the temperature in Thailand last week setting an all-time record of 114 degrees Fahrenheit, but they are quite certain the overall trend of warming temperatures and extended heat spells is here to stay. This reality was brought home by the announcement of an upcoming public webinar series on extreme heat and climate change. The webinars will feature expert panels discussing efforts to plan and prepare for extreme heat. The series is sponsored by agencies working together on “an extreme heat action plan in response to the increased frequency and intensity of extreme heat events caused by climate change.” The series opens April 27 and continues with webinars scheduled through June. For more information, visit dec.ny.gov.
“Daffodils” (excerpt) by William Wordsworth
I wander’d lonely as a cloud
That floats on high o’er vales and hills
When all at once I saw a crowd
A host, of golden daffodils;
Beside the lake, beneath the trees
Fluttering and dancing in the breeze.
Continuous as the stars that shine
And twinkle on the Milky Way
They stretch’d in never-ending line
Along the margin of a bay
Ten thousand saw I at a glance
Tossing their heads in sprightly dance.
“When the Oak Tree is Full of Flowers”
When the oak tree is full of flowers
and the moon is full of grace
and all the leaves are green and silver
and the wind is blowing in the face
Then I think I know this place
as if it were a language I had learned
and the words were coming to me
like a voice from the oak tree.
It is a language without sound
like the language of the leaves
the language of the swallows
as they weave through the trees.
Trees (excerpt) by Joyce Kilmer
I think that I shall never see
A tree whose hungry mouth is prest
Against the earth’s sweet flowing breast;
A tree that looks at God all day,
And lifts her leafy arms to pray.
“Big Yellow Taxi” (excerpt) by Joni Mitchell
They paved paradise and put up a parking lot
With a pink hotel, a boutique, and a swinging hot spot
Don’t it always seem to go
That you don’t know what you got ’til it’s gone?
They paved paradise and put up a parking lot
They took all the trees and put ’em in a tree museum
And they charged the people a dollar and a half to see them …
Hey, farmer, farmer, put away your DDT
I don’t care about spots on my apples
Leave me the birds and the bees
