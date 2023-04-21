This week’s SpaceX rocket launch to support a future manned Moon mission was a reminder that one day extraplanetary existence might be possible. For now, though, this planet is all we have. We have no choice but to take better care of it if we are to skirt the most severe consequences of climate change that lie ahead.

Earth Day 2023 arrives tomorrow, Saturday, April 22, and celebrations and ceremonies are planned in our area, many of which we noted in the Inquirer last week and again this week. Maybe it’s a sign of the growing urgency of environmental action that Earth Day activities stretch out over the entire month of April. Or, in some cases, they even go into May.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.