Police reports have recorded at least five pedestrians hit by cars in our coverage area since 2019, including two fatalities. Last week we were disturbed to read about an incident in which a car struck the front tire of a boy’s bicycle and, according to a letter this week from his mother, one of the car’s tires grazed the boy’s foot while he was trying to cross Post Road at Edgewood Road. There is a pedestrian-activated signal at that location, but one set of warning lights was not operating, she said.
To see for myself, I decided to ride my bicycle to the village center Saturday, June 4. I made it to the corner of Edgewood Road and Post Road, where I confirmed the light was not working on the west side of the crosswalk. But I figured it was 3 p.m. on a bright sunny day, so I pushed the button that activates the warning lights to stop traffic so I could cross safely. The lights flashed on my side (Edgewood Road) of the crosswalk, but not on the other side. Still, I trusted that the white crosswalk lines on the road, the bright yellow School Crossing road signs and the flashing lights would protect me. I crossed halfway. Suddenly, a car came barreling down Post Road, heading south. The driver, who looked about 90 years old, didn’t stop. He drove right by me as I stood there in the middle of the road, wearing bright clothing, walking my bicycle and waving my hand to signal him to stop.
It is against the law to fail to stop for a person in the middle of a crosswalk, even if the signal is not working. According to New York law: “Pedestrians have the right of way if there is an intersection or any marked crosswalk on the road and no traffic signals. Drivers must yield, slowing or stopping, to allow pedestrians to cross.”
Two days later, while driving down Ardsley Road toward Scarsdale Village, I witnessed another near miss at the pedestrian-activated crossing. As the warning lights flashed and a person started to cross, a driver screeched his car to a stop and was nearly hit by the car behind him. The pedestrian looked shaken to say the least.
According to Scarsdale Police Capt. Edward Murphy, the ramification for pedestrian signal violations is a court summons, which means the village justice would decide the punishment. Possible outcomes are one or more of the following: 3 points on your license, $150 fine for a first violation, or 15 days in jail.
According to ny.gov, “More than 25% of all traffic fatalities involve pedestrians, and more than 300 pedestrians are killed each year while 15,000 or more are injured … and young children and older adults are most vulnerable for pedestrian injuries and death.”
Pedestrian-activated crosswalk signals are installed in four places around Scarsdale:
On Crane Road at St. James the Less Church;
On Fenimore Road at the intersection with Brewster Road;
On Heathcote Road at Scarsdale Congregational Church; and
On White Plains Post Road (State Route 22) at Edgewood Road.
The signals are meant to protect pedestrians as they venture across busy roads where a traffic light is not or cannot be installed. Given the numerous reports of incidents, the signals are not enough. If you don’t already know, drivers must slow down as they approach intersections marked with crosswalks and stop completely if pedestrian-activated lights are flashing. The mother of the boy who was grazed last week has launched an effort to get a traffic light installed at Edgewood-Post roads. Because Post Road is a state road, the community should contact Assembly member Amy Paulin to push the cause.
Meanwhile, officials need to do a better job of educating the public. They need to monitor and enforce compliance with the law to yield to pedestrians. Most of all, motorists must learn the rules.
Because pedestrians have the right of way in marked and unmarked crosswalks, drivers must always come to a complete stop and let them pass safely, whether they’re crossing your lane or not. It’s also illegal for a car to block a crosswalk or to try to pass another car stopped for a pedestrian.
To make it simple, remember this: PEDESTRIAN + CROSSWALK = STOP, even if the pedestrian is not in your lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.