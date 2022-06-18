Continuing our graduation season tradition, we have selected a sampling of excerpts of remarks delivered by college commencement speakers at campuses around the country. Our selection includes remarks from political and business leaders, athletes and comedians, among others.
Next week, it will be time for graduating seniors at Scarsdale and Edgemont to hear their respective commencement speakers.
The sacrifices endured by members of the Class of 2022 because of COVID-19 were not lost on this year’s crop of college speakers, who continued to praise students’ perseverance and resilience. Judging from our modest sample, though, one can also see the reemergence of perennial commencement themes — pursue your dreams, resist conformity, stay true to yourself, do good in the world — words worth hearing in any year.
“Your generation is the most generous, the most tolerant, the least prejudiced, the best educated generation this nation has ever known. You can make the difference. You can lift the country up. You can meet the challenges of our time.”
— President Joe Biden, at University of Delaware
“As a gay woman, I was not comfortable in my own skin until I was 51 years old. You never really understand inclusion until you’ve been excluded. So don’t let others define you because, believe me, they will try.”
— Billie Jean King, former tennis champion, at Springfield College
“I don’t define myself by my job. I’m not just a doctor. I’m not just a comedian. I’m not just an annoying over-actor. I persisted in annoying the world for decades, and the world relented, yo. I’m just me.”
— Ken Jeong, comedian, actor, producer, writer, and licensed physician,
at Tulane University
“It’s as if we’ve become uncomfortable to be sad. It’s important to feel, so that when you’re going through an uncomfortable period of your life, you don’t just put on a fake smile and an emotional band-aid.”
— Kunal Nayyar, British actor, at University of Portland
“As you go through life, there are going to be a lot of things about the world and society that make you extremely uncomfortable or even angry. There are two things you can do about it. You can avoid it, you can ignore it, or you can work to change it. My hope for all of you today is that you work to change it.”
— Hamdi Ulukaya, founder and CEO of Chobani Greek yogurt,
at Northeastern University
“Remember, your voice has power. You have to use your voice, even if it shakes. There are times when you will ask for change, and there are times when you’ll create it. Your life has purpose, so it’s important to live a life of purpose.”
— Allyson Felix, Olympic track gold medalist, at
University of Southern California
“I kept taking geometry. A D-minus. That was August 1963. From that day that I passed until today, not one human being has ever said ‘hypotenuse’ to me. I think, finally, I understand we have to teach children how they learn, not what we think they should learn.”
— Henry Winkler, actor and comedian, at New England
Institute of Technology
“Whatever you do, lead with your values. By leading with your values, what I mean is that you should make decisions, big and small, each and every day based on a deep understanding of who you are and what you believe.”
— Tim Cook, Apple CEO, at Gallaudet University
“So much of what we cherish — democracy, essential institutions, economic security, even the Earth itself — appears fragile.”
— David Remnick, editor of The New Yorker, at Rutgers University
“Hard things will happen to us. We will recover. We will learn from it. We will grow more resilient because of it. And as long as we are fortunate enough to be breathing, we will breathe in, breathe through, breathe deep, breathe out. And I’m a doctor now, so I know how breathing works.”
— Taylor Swift, singer-songwriter and recipient of honorary doctorate degree, at New York University
“At some point, make babies. One of the greatest things that will happen to you is that you will have to worry, I mean really worry, about someone other than yourself. It is liberating and exhilarating. I promise. Ask your parents.”
— Ken Burns, American filmmaker, at University of Pennsylvania
