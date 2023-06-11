On June 22 graduating seniors at Scarsdale and Edgemont will hear their respective commencement speakers. (Rain date is June 23 for SHS.)

Members of the Class of 2023 endured the hardships of a global pandemic that upended their lives. They have borne witness to an armed attack on our democracy. They have seen our nation endure almost 300 mass shootings so far this year. They have seen — sometimes firsthand — assaults on the dignity and worth of all stripes of people. And as they graduate into an uncertain economy, they face forecasts of climate extremes that could pose even more uncertainties.

