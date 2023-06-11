On June 22 graduating seniors at Scarsdale and Edgemont will hear their respective commencement speakers. (Rain date is June 23 for SHS.)
Members of the Class of 2023 endured the hardships of a global pandemic that upended their lives. They have borne witness to an armed attack on our democracy. They have seen our nation endure almost 300 mass shootings so far this year. They have seen — sometimes firsthand — assaults on the dignity and worth of all stripes of people. And as they graduate into an uncertain economy, they face forecasts of climate extremes that could pose even more uncertainties.
Continuing our graduation season tradition, we have selected a sampling of excerpts of remarks delivered by college commencement speakers at campuses around the country. Our selection includes remarks from political and business leaders, athletes and actors, among others, who encouraged graduates to pursue their dreams, resist conformity, stay true to themselves, do good in the world — words worth hearing in any year.
“Every day when you get up, you get up with one thing, if nothing else. You get up with a choice. Every one of you will have a choice whether you want to serve or not serve, whether you want to be a good human being or a bad human being. That choice is yours.”
— Anthony Ray Hinton, activist, writer and justice advocate, at Emory University
“Be willing to take a chance on yourself. Be willing to get uncomfortable. Be willing to fall down. But most importantly, be willing to get back up, over and over again. ... Keep an eye out for opportunities in unusual places. Surround yourself with good people and they will pave the pathway to your dreams. [This] is a time to dream of what’s next. And I hope you’ll dream big.”
— Erin Jackson, 2022 Olympic Winter Games gold medalist, at University of Florida, Gainesville
“Hope is a powerful force that can keep us going, even when we’re up against hard problems. Hope gives us strength to persevere in the face of adversity and the courage to take on risks for the greater good. Hope is more than just a feeling or a mindset. It is a choice that has the power to define our present and fulfill our future. Make that decision every day. And make change wherever you can. You already have the muscle memory for hope — the part that got you here to graduation. Now build on that.”
— U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren at UMass Boston
“Life happens and forces you to change. Here is what I’ve learned: Your life gets disrupted and you may not have control. But you have complete control over what you do and how you react to it. When that day comes, you have everything you need to face that change and come out on the other side. Trust yourself, trust the unknown.”
— Hamdi Ulukaya, CEO of Chobani, at Adelphi University
“When you get asked a question you don’t know — especially by your boss — it’s easy to feel like everyone will realize you’re an impostor. You might be tempted to wing it — to fake it ’til you make it. Don’t do it. Memorize this answer instead: ‘I don’t know, but I’ll find out.’ … Get comfortable with not having answers. The search for them will lead to your most important discoveries.”
— Anthony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State, at Georgia Institute of Technology
“In the never-ending battle you have all officially joined as of today, the difference is in how truly you believe, in how vociferously you promote, in how tightly you hold onto the truth that is self-evident: that of course we are all created equally yet differently, and of course we are all in this together.”
— Tom Hanks, Oscar-winning actor, writer and filmmaker, at Harvard University
“You are opening a new chapter in your lives. But ultimately, you’re not going to be judged by your degree, but by your character. You won’t be judged by who you know, but who you are. You won’t be judged by what you earn, but what you contribute.”
— Donna Shalala, former U.S. secretary of health and human services, at Syracuse University
“You can turn a doubter into a believer as long as you believe. But that belief must start with you. Always be willing to put in the work. The job is never done, no matter how successful others say that you are.”
— Jackie Joyner-Kersee, six-time Olympic medalist, at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
