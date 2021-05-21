In recent weeks we received a bounty of letters to the editor, a welcome state of affairs for a community newspaper. We view these letters as a barometer of how well we are engaging our readers. The more we receive, the more we are connecting with our community, and the more you are connecting with your neighbors.
Whether you take a position for or against an issue, or simply inform, we welcome a variety of voices and opinions. We want our readers to feel like they can engage in public discourse with each other, and we encourage that, but we reserve the right to hold that discourse to the same standards we apply to our own reporting to be factually accurate. There are plenty of forums for other types of communication, but we require truth in our opinion pages and we welcome submissions that aspire to these standards, with transparency and substantiated facts.
Of course, individual perspectives vary and can be very subjective. Take, for example, the view expressed by Edgemont School officials who were gratified by the turnout May 18 of 550 voters, many of whom were voting for the first time in a school election. A letter writer from the community, however, viewed that same turnout as indicative of voter apathy.
Throughout the pandemic we have helped connect people, our goal has been to weave the fabric of the community together and help people make connections with each other, with those in the local government, with people investing time as volunteers in the community, with the library, and with Scarsdale’s civic organizations. We value our readers and our readers’ opinions and we are grateful that people view The Inquirer as the platform to reach the community and are taking the time to write to us.
A few specifics to remember as you put your thoughts in a letter:
— Letters to the editor must be no more than 500 words. This length is meant to encourage writers to express their opinions thoughtfully and succinctly.
— The deadline for letters is Tuesday at noon. Space may not be available for all letters in that week’s edition even if they are submitted by deadline.
— Letters are published at the discretion of the editor.
— If we have reason to question the accuracy of statements in letters, we will ask for backup documentation. Without such documentation, the editor may delete those statements, or ask the letter writer to revise it.
— Letters containing statements that are deemed potentially libelous by our attorney will not be published.
— Each letter writer may submit one letter on a given local topic within a four-week period. Exceptions may be made for rebuttals to previously published letters, provided that the rebuttal contains substantially new information. We hold a bar high when assessing what we consider to be new information. If another individual in the letter writer’s household submits a separate letter with information similar to that offered in the initial letter, it too will be subject to the four-week limit.
— Letters must include the writer’s name, contact phone number and street address.
— Letters that have appeared in multiple other publications may not be published.
— Letters on nonlocal topics will be considered as space permits.
— Letters may be edited for length, clarity and grammar, and to conform to The Inquirer’s style.
— We do not publish anonymous letters. An exception may be made if the editor knows the letter writer’s identity and agrees that circumstances justify the writer’s need for anonymity.
— Anyone writing as a spokesperson of a group, such as a political party, civic organization or business, must identify himself or herself as such. The editor reserves the right to include a person’s affiliation beneath the signature if it provides context for the letter. If you are writing to express your individual opinion, you should specify that you’re not writing in any official capacity.
— We don’t publish letters praising or criticizing local businesses.
— We also welcome submissions of op-ed columns for possible publication on our Points of View pages from community experts who can offer a professional perspective on a particular issue. We recommend an op-ed be 750 words or less, and include a brief biographical statement about the author.
Write to us online at scarsdalenews.com via the Contact Us tab, by email to editor@scarsdalenews.com, or delivered to The Scarsdale Inquirer, 1075 Central Park Ave., Suite 305, Scarsdale, NY 10583. Our doors are not yet fully reopened, but you can reach us by phone at 914-725-2500. Follow the prompts for the department extension you need to reach and we will return your call.
