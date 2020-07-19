With temperatures soaring, people of all ages are looking for ways to beat the heat. Normally around Memorial Day, Scarsdalians make a beeline to the municipal pool, while residents of Hartsdale, Edgemont and unincorporated Greenburgh would dash to the Anthony F. Veteran Park Pool. But this summer, the coronavirus pandemic forced public swimming pools to open several weeks later than usual and to implement strict rules and procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Before finalizing plans for opening the public pools, both Scarsdale and Greenburgh surveyed residents and found the majority wanted pools to open but with access only for residents and in Scarsdale, only for members.
Scarsdale’s pool opens tomorrow, Saturday, July 18, with discounted rates and limited capacity through mid-September. The Scarsdale pool can accommodate nearly 3,000 people, but in this summer of COVID-19, the headcount will cap at 1,300 to ensure social distancing can be practiced safely and easily. Greenburgh’s smaller public pool complex, which opened Monday, July 6, instituted timed reservations with admission limited to 300 — in a normal season the capacity is 750 — for each of two four-hour daily sessions, with an hour for deep cleaning in between.
Scarsdale’s pool will operate on a first-come, first-served admissions system, which means some pool patrons could be turned away on high volume days. However, managers will send alerts to pass holders when the pool complex fills to 50%, 75% and 100% capacity on any particular day. Everyone entering the pool will have his or her temperature taken and complete a health questionnaire at the entrance.
Greenburgh is making people sign waivers and Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said people should realize they are going to the public pool at their own risk — they should not assume it’s safe just because government is opening the pool. We recognize the town needs to protect itself from liability, but we think by following Centers for Disease Control guidelines — using hand sanitizer, wearing face coverings and maintaining physical distance — the risk is only minimal assuming everyone follows the rules.
To help with distancing, Scarsdale is going to have each pool-going individual or family group use a 6-foot foam pool noodle to measure the space between themselves and the next group, with “social distancing ambassadors” on hand to help remind patrons of the rules. Cleaning and spacing will be paramount around the showers and changing rooms, and sanitizing stations will be ubiquitous. Face coverings and physical distancing are required for those watching children at the kiddie pool and at the snack bar though patrons may eat at their blankets or lawn chairs if they choose not to eat at the carefully distanced picnic tables.
Face coverings are required everywhere, except in the pools because masks pose a risk of drowning. In the pools, the number of swimmers and the amount of time they can be in the water will be limited — 30 minutes for lap swimming, which allows just two people per lane, though there are two solo lanes and a sign-up system set up during peak hours to handle high demand.
It’s quite comforting to know that taking a dip in the water or swimming a few laps probably won’t increase your risk of being exposed to coronavirus — according to the CDC, there is no evidence that the virus can be spread to people through the water in pools, hot tubs, spas or water play areas. But staying safe during this pandemic means we have to constantly adapt and consider the well-being of others. Everyone must play a part in keeping the municipal pool a safe haven in the heat and commit to follow the precautions and rules in place around the grounds at the pool complex. After all, having the public pool open this summer will help people exercise and children burn energy. It will also be helpful for many people’s mental health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.