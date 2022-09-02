When the two local school boards met this summer, in Scarsdale focus was on the search for a new school superintendent and updates on IRS issues, and in Edgemont there was discussion of tenure process changes and delayed construction for $54 million in capital improvements.
Tellingly, there was hardly a word spoken about school safety protocols for COVID-19.
“We are once again encountering familiar and predictable routines with the hope that the worst of the pandemic is behind us,” Dr. Drew Patrick, Scarsdale’s interim superintendent, said at the faculty and staff convocation ceremony Aug. 31.
His comment captured the pervasive back-to-normal mood that has taken hold in the broader community over the past several months.
Around this time in 2020 and 2021, school officials found themselves navigating a maze of federal and state guidelines designed to protect the health of students and teachers. In year one of the pandemic, it was all about trying to minimize virus transmission through social distancing, required absences after contact exposure and other measures. School districts scrambled to set up remote learning systems, with varying degrees of success. High school sports schedules were turned upside down, with seasons shortened or canceled outright. In year two, districts made some course corrections, attempting to minimize learning disruptions. But still, guarding against the virus and its variants dominated district planning, preparations and policies.
Against a backdrop of flattening case trends and declining hospitalizations, Gov. Kathy Hochul declared Aug. 22 that the state would align with new CDC recommendations for quarantining, staying home when sick or symptomatic, testing and other mitigation measures. That meant the state wasn’t throwing any new curveballs at local school districts just as administrators were putting the final touches on opening plans.
“This new guidance will give schools and districts more flexibility to continue providing in-person instruction as we head into the new school year,” said State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett, who appeared with the governor at a media briefing on the state’s position. Added Gov. Hochul, “We know there’s no replacement for in-classroom learning, and we’re going to make sure that this year is a very different year.”
Very different, indeed. A year ago — on Aug. 24, 2021, to be exact — Lt. Gov. Hochul took the governor’s office after Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment. “I was brandnew on the job, but I also knew we had kids going back to school within a matter of days. And so, we had to ramp up our efforts immediately,” she recalled in a recent press conference. “And we had a lot of rules last year … we had social distancing, we had quarantine after exposure, we had ‘test to stay.’ So, there were a lot of rules that parents and teachers and administrators had to be familiar with. And, it was confusing, very frustrating, stressful, the unknown, fear of the unknown because this was the first fall when our expectation was that everybody went back to school.”
Gov. Hochul said state officials will closely watch coronavirus trends in the fall — the season when cases and hospitalizations surged in past years — to determine if they need to adjust the current guidance to schools. She also urged parents to get their children vaccinated and reminded them that the “Vax to School” program is once again underway, with pop-up vaccination centers located throughout the state, and the FDA this week approved the newly formulated Pfizer booster, which gives protection from omicron variants and is available for those age 12 and up.
While school leaders are downplaying COVID-19 as a factor this year, they also have said very little about how they are going to assess and remedy the learning gaps that students suffered as a result of the pandemic. We want to hear a lot more on this topic. Disruptions, absences, loss of classroom time, limitations of home-based instruction have all played a part in slowing students’ academic progress. A national study released this week by a branch of the U.S. Department of Education showed a sharp decline in math and reading scores for 9-year-olds during the pandemic. It also found that reading scores saw their largest drop in 30 years, while math scores had their first decrease ever recorded.
“Students in 2022 are performing at a level last seen two decades ago,” said Daniel McGrath, acting associate commissioner of the National Center for Education Statistics, which conducted the study.
Our local schools need to pay close attention to student assessments — and be ready to repair the damage brought on by the worst global pandemic in over a century.
