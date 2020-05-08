On April 28, Scarsdale’s board of trustees adopted the village budget 6 to 1, with Jonathan Lewis dissenting. The adopted budget calls for a 1.46% increase in the tax levy, or $95 increase per average household. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, village staff is estimating a potential revenue shortfall between $2.4 and $3.7 million, which led them to rework the $59 million budget through multiple iterations.
Trustee Lewis voted against the plan because he felt, given the global pandemic and the economic hardships it’s caused, budget discussions should have been ramped up and taken a deeper dive.
Granted, there was a discussion of the budget in a working group session at the end of March, and that was productive. Setting up the COVID-19 reserve account was a good move; village hall acted swiftly and deserves credit for that.
But the trustees could have had more such meetings — that would have been beneficial to the budget process and to community relations.
Scarsdale trustees are elected through a nonpartisan process, and the expectation is that they will take a technocratic approach to governance. They need to listen to all voices and then discuss and analyze, hone their arguments, and come to good decisions for the community.
As COVID-19 grips our region and social distancing continues to restrict our interactions, clear communication is more crucial than ever.
The community would have benefited greatly had there been more discussion of the budget. As the pandemic started to rapidly change the economic picture, work sessions should have been added, enabling people to voice their suggestions and concerns, and most of all, have a sense that their ideas were heard and considered. The trustees may not deem a particular idea a viable solution, but if it’s discussed and debated, the community can then better understand — and perhaps buy into — the ultimate decision by the board.
We are in a crisis. Everyone's operating in uncharted waters with no idea of what the next wave may bring. In the weeks and months ahead, the village may face historic levels of fiscal stress as revenues slide and the demand for services rise. We need to put all our ideas on the table and listen to each other. And we need to do it now.
In his dissenting statement, Trustee Lewis said the board needs to step up its tempo, and consistent with that theme, they should hold discussions on worst-case scenarios and the possible impact on reserve funds. We urge the board to do so, and we also encourage the community to take an active part in finding solutions.
The Scarsdale Forum’s and League of Women Voters’ reports need to be considered, as well as the detailed input the board is getting from residents. The public deserves to hear the trustees debate all the options suggested by the community. You can’t find good solutions to unprecedented problems unless you think creatively and encourage input from all stakeholders. You never know from where a great idea may come.
We are in a crisis. There will be winners and losers. There will be municipal governments who manage their way really well through this, those who manage to simply survive and those who barely manage at all.
We want to be one of those who come out of this stronger. It will take a village.
