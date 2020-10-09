Outspoken parents also have expressed frustration with Scarsdale School District leadership for being opaque, not inclusive and secretive throughout the restart process. That has been a refrain, even before COVID-19. At this time, when there is increased scrutiny of schools and the delivery of education, district leadership needs to be as creative as our teachers to find new ways of doing their jobs.
They need to communicate with parents in straightforward language, with as much detail and nuance as possible. For example, when board member Robert Klein asked what outside sources were being used to inform the decisions about the restart models, assistant superintendents Dr. Edgar McIntosh and Dr. Drew Patrick mentioned Columbia Teachers College, Metamorphosis Teaching Learning Communities, K-12 specialist Kristin Ziemke and The Danielson Group. “We certainly are not working in a vacuum … A lot of big thinkers are guiding our work,” McIntosh said. That type of information should be readily available to the community. The work they’re doing, they said, is firmly aligned with the district’s mission, and dedicated to preserving the integrity of the Scarsdale Education for Tomorrow. Clearly, there still is work to be done to allay parents’ concerns over lost instruction and reduced instructional time.
We don’t yet know how this pandemic era will alter the future of teaching and learning, but every effort must be made so that it won’t permanently damage stakeholders’ confidence in our district.
Remember, we are all in this together.
