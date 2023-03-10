There is a clear and present danger at the intersection of Edgewood and Post roads — accidents waiting to happen as drivers often ignore the pedestrian-activated flashing lights at the crosswalk, endangering the safety of people trying to cross the street.

Residents of Crane Berkeley, Drake Edgewood and Arthur Manor have documented several other near misses:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.