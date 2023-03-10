There is a clear and present danger at the intersection of Edgewood and Post roads — accidents waiting to happen as drivers often ignore the pedestrian-activated flashing lights at the crosswalk, endangering the safety of people trying to cross the street.
Residents of Crane Berkeley, Drake Edgewood and Arthur Manor have documented several other near misses:
In May 2022, a car struck the front tire of a boy’s bicycle and the car’s tires grazed the boy’s foot while he was trying to cross the street. He had activated the pedestrian-signal, but the warning lights on one side of the street were not functioning.
Sept. 12, 2022: A commuter on his e-bike was hit and injured by a car.
Jan. 25, 2023: A mother and her two young daughters were walking home from school and were almost hit by a car that shot through the intersection.
Feb. 8, 2023: A man on his way home from dropping his young children off at Edgewood Elementary School was almost hit by a car that did not stop, despite the presence of other stopped cars, including a police car.
Feb. 14, 2023: A 14-year-old girl was hit by a car while attempting to cross as she walked home from high school. She was taken away in an ambulance but was released with minor bruising.
I personally had a close call at the same corner when I was bicycling to the village last summer. I pushed the button to activate the lights to stop traffic so I could cross. Only the warning lights on one side of the street lit up, but it was mid-afternoon on a bright sunny day, so I assumed drivers would see me. I crossed halfway. Suddenly, a car came barreling down Post Road, heading south. The driver, who looked to be about 90 years old, didn’t stop. He drove right by me as I stood with my bicycle in the middle of the painted crosswalk, wearing bright clothing and waving my hand to signal him to stop.
It is against the law to fail to stop for a person in a crosswalk, whether there’s a signal or not. According to New York law: “Pedestrians have the right of way if there is an intersection or any marked crosswalk on the road and no traffic signals. Drivers must yield, slowing or stopping, to allow pedestrians to cross.” The ramification for pedestrian signal violations is a court summons, which means the village justice would decide the punishment. Possible outcomes are one or more of the following: 3 points on your license, $150 fine for a first violation, or 15 days in jail.
According to ny.gov, “More than 25% of all traffic fatalities involve pedestrians, and more than 300 pedestrians are killed each year while 15,000 or more are injured … and young children and older adults are most vulnerable for pedestrian injuries and death.”
Pedestrian-activated crosswalk signals are installed in four places around Scarsdale. The signals are meant to protect pedestrians as they venture across busy roads where there’s no traffic light. But those flashing-light signals are not enough. That’s why concerned residents have launched an effort to get a traffic light installed at Edgewood-Post roads. However, as we reported this week, it’s not an easy task. Post Road is a state road, which means public officials must put pressure on the New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) to install a traffic light at that intersection, which is frequented by students and their caregivers on their way to and from the elementary school one block to the east.
The crossing is also used by commuters as they access the cut-through to Windsor Lane, which is a shortcut to the village and train station. Even the crossing guard who works there during school hours fears for her safety, and police officers report being ignored when trying to direct traffic when the crossing guard is not on duty. This is clearly an urgent issue that needs to be addressed ASAP. Our legislators must expedite the installation of a traffic light or Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon (PHB) at the crossing. In fact, we think a PHB — a set of pedestrian-activated lights, one yellow and two red, mounted on a bar above the road — would be a better solution, which could happen faster than waiting years for the DOT to study, approve and put up a stoplight.
Until that happens, officials must continue to monitor and enforce compliance with the law to yield to pedestrians. And motorists must learn and respect the rules: pedestrians have the right of way in crosswalks, and drivers must always come to a complete stop to let them pass safely.
To make it simple, remember this: PEDESTRIAN + CROSSWALK = STOP.
