Traditionally, the Fourth of July is a holiday full of fireworks, barbecues and celebratory gatherings. This year gives us pause, however, as we continue to face the coronavirus pandemic. The contagion is causing renewed alarm as the infection rate grows exponentially in 16 states to the extent that travelers from those affected areas are now required to quarantine for two weeks once they arrive in New York.
Until this week, when the numbers began to shift upward again, the rate of coronavirus infection had abated in New York, allowing our region to gradually, cautiously reopening in phases based on data and specific guidelines. We are all admonished — most of us do follow the rules — to practice social distancing and stay at least 6 feet away from others and to wear a mask to cover our mouths and nose in public. But health officials warn we are not out of the woods yet. The disease is still out there and the risk of outbreaks remains as long as no vaccine is available. That’s why it’s so important to follow the guidelines every single day.
The coronavirus specter loomed large again on June 28 when we heard about a cluster of more than 20 people in Westchester who tested positive for COVID-19. They had all spent time at several graduation-related events in Chappaqua with a resident who had traveled to Florida prior to attending the festivities and subsequently came down with the illness.
Three days later, on July 1, a new cluster of cases linked to house parties was reported across the Hudson River in Rockland County. Some people who attended those gatherings reportedly refused to cooperate with contact tracers, who are tasked with calling anyone who had been in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Rockland County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Ruppert, some people won’t answer the tracers’ calls, or they hang up on them, which prevents the health department officials from gathering critical information they need to track and contain the spread of the coronavirus. Some parents reportedly told tracers their young adult children had stayed home when in fact they had not.
Rockland County officials are responding with subpoenas and fines of $2,000 for each day the partygoers elude investigators. As a further measure to keep the outbreak in check over the July Fourth weekend, Rockland County Executive Ed Day said he would assign extra police patrols to track down and target gatherings of more than 25 people.
We urge our community to respect the rules and behave wisely as we celebrate our nation’s independence this weekend. Consider how much our forebearers sacrificed to establish self-government, freedom of speech, freedom of thought, freedom of religion, free markets, economic opportunity and equality under the law. Following in their footsteps, we are taught to value the pursuit of liberty and individual rights. But living freely and independently also carries a responsibility to look out for the greater good. Especially in these trying times, we have clearly seen how one person’s actions can affect dozens if not hundreds of others. We must make some personal sacrifices to protect our community.
In Scarsdale we talk about “non sibi,” not for oneself, our schools’ motto. Bear that motto in mind this weekend. Remember you have a right to act independently as a free individual, but you also must temper your actions to protect others’ lives and liberty. Stay safely distanced. Wear a face covering. Keep your gatherings small and subdued.
How you spend the holiday could be a matter of life and death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.