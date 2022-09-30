At the village trustees’ board meeting this week, we heard from consultants who analyzed survey responses from community members who answered questions about their use of and vision for the municipal pool complex.

The consultants reported findings that showed the majority of the respondents are “united on the importance and value of the pool complex,” yet about 45% “seek more from the aquatic facility,” including new and improved amenities. What those amenities would be or what an indoor pool would look like, and whether such changes would boost pool membership numbers, which have been declining over the past decade, is up for discussion. According to the survey, about 65% said they want more amenities for children, while 43% would like an indoor swimming pool to extend local swim options year round and to accommodate the high school swim team.

