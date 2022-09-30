At the village trustees’ board meeting this week, we heard from consultants who analyzed survey responses from community members who answered questions about their use of and vision for the municipal pool complex.
The consultants reported findings that showed the majority of the respondents are “united on the importance and value of the pool complex,” yet about 45% “seek more from the aquatic facility,” including new and improved amenities. What those amenities would be or what an indoor pool would look like, and whether such changes would boost pool membership numbers, which have been declining over the past decade, is up for discussion. According to the survey, about 65% said they want more amenities for children, while 43% would like an indoor swimming pool to extend local swim options year round and to accommodate the high school swim team.
Some surprises arose from the 2,063 mail-in and online survey responses, 90% of which were from present or past pool permit holders. A majority said they are willing to pay higher membership fees for the pool. And, a stunning 48% of respondents said they would be willing to support capital improvements for the pool with a property tax increase. According to the survey, 40% said the pool partly meets or doesn’t meet their needs, with top barriers being water temperature (32%), lack of ideal amenities (25%) and being too busy (16%).
Another jaw-dropper from the consultants is the estimated cost of adding enhancements, which they estimated could range between $20-$40 million, not including the annual cost of maintenance, additional staffing and other operating costs. How the village will afford those costs, and whether taxpayers are willing to chip in is up for debate as well.
The survey didn’t document local lifestyle trends, but we know that an increasing number of residents are building backyard pools; many are spending summers in the Hamptons or the Berkshires or joining country/beach clubs that offer not only swimming pools, but golf and tennis and restaurants with bar service as well. Whether an enhanced Scarsdale municipal pool complex could compete with — or supplement — those options is not clear.
Much discussion and many decisions lie ahead for our community. It’s likely to be a rough road as the trustees, consultants and residents flesh out the specifics and grapple with the costs of bringing the mid-century facility up to 21st century standards, up to code, and up to residents’ expectations with amenities that, according to the research, would boost membership by 20% or more.
Throughout this complicated process, residents need to come together to support what’s best for the community overall. Those who might use the pool with enhancements, those who might use it if there’s a year round option, those who might never seek to use it — everyone needs to participate in the conversation. Should the village float a bond or apply for grants? Should there be a community fundraising effort? Will people be willing to accept a tax increase to support the capital improvements for the pool?
It literally will take a village to put the pool complex on what the consultants called a “sustainable course and better serve the community.”
The Scarsdale pool complex, built decades ago, has been a treasure for at least two generations. As Scarsdale village trustee Jonathan Lewis, Mayor Jane Veron and members of the public commented Wednesday night, we now have an opportunity to envision and create an asset that will meet the needs not only of our current residents but future generations as well. We must keep Scarsdale on course as a forward-looking community offering amenities that attract people here to raise children who come back to raise their own families.
