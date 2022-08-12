Politics. It’s a messy business. Reporting on it is one thing, but being dragged into the fray is much different. But to some degree, that’s what happened when Catherine Parker for Congress’ campaign sent out an email blast (to an unknown number of addresses; the question has been asked of them but not answered).
In the email blast, directly below the Parker For Congress logo was The Scarsdale Inquirer nameplate. For those not in the business, a newspaper’s nameplate is the name at the top of the paper’s front page (and/or website). It’s essentially a logo.
Back to the use of our nameplate in the Parker email. We don’t see any reason why it was included there in the first place, since the content below it is neither an endorsement from the newspaper nor a quote from a news article we published. Rather, it was a letter to the editor in support of Catherine Parker’s candidacy and signed by four Scarsdale residents that ran in the Aug. 5 issue and on our website, scarsdalenews.com. Or at least fairly close to what was published. There were hyperlinks in the letter in the email blast as well as a P.S. asking for financial support for the candidate, none of which were in either the print or online version of the letter we published. And, upon closer inspection, due to some minor editing, the letter in the email blast is not exactly what was published in The Scarsdale Inquirer.
The main objection we have to this email blast is the appearance that The Scarsdale Inquirer endorsed Catherine Parker in her run in the upcoming Democratic primary for Congress. That is not the case and we strongly object to what we perceive as the campaign trading on the newspaper’s good name for their benefit.
Parker’s campaign responded to us that they were trying to help widen the newspaper’s visibility. They also took the position that the subject line of that email was “Letter to the Editor: The Scarsdale Inquirer.” I don’t know about you, but I don’t read subject lines all that carefully. The campaign also claimed that this use of a newspaper’s nameplate — under similar circumstances — is done by political campaigns “all the time.” And yet they didn’t provide us with one example, as they had agreed to do Tuesday evening. We find their response disingenuous.
Letters to the editor are just that: something received by the newspaper — as opposed to content we created — we take no ownership of them. But we do take ownership of our nameplate (as well as our copyrighted content) very seriously. Permission must be asked for and granted.
