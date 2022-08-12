Politics. It’s a messy business. Reporting on it is one thing, but being dragged into the fray is much different. But to some degree, that’s what happened when Catherine Parker for Congress’ campaign sent out an email blast (to an unknown number of addresses; the question has been asked of them but not answered).

In the email blast, directly below the Parker For Congress logo was The Scarsdale Inquirer nameplate. For those not in the business, a newspaper’s nameplate is the name at the top of the paper’s front page (and/or website). It’s essentially a logo.

