On the morning after Nov. 3, the result of the U.S. presidential election was up in the air, but the outcomes of congressional and state elections were not.
For the 16th Congressional District, which includes Scarsdale and Edgemont, Democrat Jamaal Bowman received 160,289 votes while Conservative Party candidate Patrick McManus received 32,831. Bowman defeated incumbent Eliot Engel in the primary in June. Engel had entered Congress in 1989.
For the 17th Congressional District, which includes a small section of Scarsdale, Democrat Mondaire Jones received 134,845 votes while Republican Maureen McArdle-Schulman received 98,634. In June, Jones defeated seven other candidates in the primary. He will replace Nita Lowey, who will retire after 32 years in Congress.
For the New York State Legislature, the incumbent Democrats — Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Assemblywoman Amy Paulin and Assemblyman Thomas Abinanti — were all unopposed. Stewart-Cousins, the senate majority leader, received 74,007 votes, while Paulin received 34,537 and Abinanti received 35,116.
Scarsdalians, you have done your civic duty. You voted. And you can do so yet again this week and next — by mail-in ballot only — in the election to select two representatives from your neighborhood to serve on the Citizens Nominating Committee (CNC), a group of 30 elected volunteers charged with nominating candidates to run for mayor and trustee on the nonpartisan slate in the village elections. The CNC has been likened to an executive search committee that identifies the people who will best run Scarsdale’s local govern ment. Its members propose Scarsdale residents whom they feel would be the best choices for governing the village and accept applications from any reisdent who wishes to run. Then the committee evaluates candidates’ biographical and related information, listens to a short presentation from each candidate and then names the final CNC slate for general election in March.
Scarsdale’s nonpartisan system often strikes newcomers to the village as undemocratic. Its detractors have referred to it as a “one-party system” or found fault with Scarsdale’s tradition of uncontested village elections. But such facile characterizations miss an important point: The Citizens Party is not a party in the “D” or “R” sense; it only comes to life when candidates are nominated. And those who nominate the candidates are a diverse, democratically elected group from every part of town — they are the grass roots underlying the process.
Furthermore, anyone who wants to run for village office and challenge the candidates put forth by the CNC is free to do so, and several have done so with varying degrees of success in the past.
The spirit of the nonpartisan system is to avoid the barriers to candidacy usually associated with poiltics and to elect people who will serve in the best interests of the entire village. Every year we reiterate our opinion that the system works. But we also know that to continue, it needs to be understood and supported by the community. That’s why we urge residents to take time to read the CNC brochure that was mailed to every household last week and can be found online at www.scarsdaleprocedurecommittee.org. The brochure details the qualifications of the people running for the CNC in your neighborhood and it explains the nonpartisan system and why Scarsdale maintains that type of system.
“Free of partisan politics, Scarsdale’s unique system of government encourages open-minded, thoughtful, community-spirited residents to serve the best interests of the village as a whole,” the brochure asserts. “This Non-Partisan System was developed as a response to several extremely contentious campaigns for village office between the Republican and Democratic committees many years ago. Under the Non-Partisan System, Scarsdale has enjoyed good, honest government for more than 90 years as one of the few municipalities in New York State with the stand-alone AAA credit rating.”
Read the brochure and the candidates’ bios. Discuss this important local election with your friends and neighbors, especially those who have lived in town for many years. And then, pull out a Sharpie or pen, as you did last week, and vote. Vote for your neighborhood representatives in the Nominating Committee election as soon as possible. Ballots must be postmarked no later than Tuesday, Nov. 10.
