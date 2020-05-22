In Scarsdale and all across America, teams of dedicated professionals stand ready to render medical assistance in emergencies. For some this is their career. For many others, it’s a volunteer commitment in addition to their regular job.
It’s impossible to overstate how important emergency medical service (EMS) personnel can be to any one of us in medical emergencies, traumatic accidents and especially now as we face the COVID-19 pandemic. This week we joined a host of dignitaries to express our gratitude to the Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps as it celebrated its 50th anniversary via a Zoom videoconference Wednesday night.
One of a handful of free ambulance services in downstate New York, SVAC’s ambulances are staffed by a combination of paid paramedics and volunteer emergency medical technicians who train at their own expense. In addition to transport to the hospital, the crew offers advanced life support, one of the highest levels of prehospital care available. During COVID, many patients have been spared visits to the emergency room by SVAC’s on-the-scene intervention.
The 50th anniversary program May 20 took place during National EMS Week, which was established by President Gerald Ford in 1974. This year it took on a whole new meaning as we honored our SVAC professionals who faced the frontlines at “ground zero” during the COVID-19 crisis — yes, they provide mutual aid to the north end of New Rochelle where Westchester’s first COVID-19 patient was confirmed.
In a normal year, SVAC responds to about 1,600 calls annually in both the Village of Scarsdale and neighboring towns including New Rochelle, Eastchester and Hartsdale. But, during this pandemic, they have responded to more calls than they ever imagined possible — in excess of 150 calls in 30 days, and as many as 13 in a single day. Sometimes there was nothing they could do to save the patient, but sometimes they saved lives. In every case, they gave their all. If ever there’s been a time to laud the work of the local heroes who work at SVAC, this is it.
“Throughout the pandemic, our EMS workers have planned, adapted and responded to this constantly evolving contagion, making sure they were able to deliver necessary care to residents in the safest way possible,” County Executive George Latimer said May 17 in statement marking EMS Week. “Now more than ever, it is crucial that we celebrate our EMS professionals and thank them for their continued efforts to support the health and well-being of Westchester County.”
We celebrate the SVAC crew — our neighbors, friends and family members — because what they do is no small matter.
Scarsdale’s EMS technicians and paramedics implemented stringent safety and cleaning protocols even before COVID-19 appeared on the scene. They learned to wear hazmat suits and full face masks. They trained to respond rapidly and compassionately to people in the scariest moments of their lives.
As COVID-19 compounded the effects of their already-stressful jobs, SVAC paramedic David Lawless said they witnessed suffering and heartache and experienced mental anguish that will stay with them indefinitely. And still they’re answering call after call, because people need them and they’ve decided that helping others is their life’s work. As much as we are all hunkering down in this health emergency, they are stepping up because they know our duty as humans is to look out for each other.
Times like these help us see things more clearly, and we realize we must not take for granted those who answer the call every day. Not just on SVAC’s 50th anniversary but every day let’s consider how lucky we are to live in a place where people make this kind of sacrifice to serve their community.
Be grateful for our front-line crews at SVAC. As Winston Churchill said, “Never was so much owed by so many to so few.”
