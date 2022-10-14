In Scarsdale and all across America, teams of dedicated professionals stand ready to render medical assistance in emergencies. For some this is their career. For many others, it’s a volunteer commitment in addition to their regular job. This week the community heard Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps (SVAC) president David Raizen’s plea for donations to support Scarsdale’s community treasure, which regularly goes above and beyond the call of duty — and never more so than during the pandemic. SVAC is primarily supported by the generous contributions of residents — many of whom do not start donating until after receiving the extremely high-quality care that SVAC delivers day in, day out.
Speaking at the Scarsdale Board of Trustees meeting Oct. 11, Raizen said SVAC’s 2021 fund drive was the worst ever in terms of the total amount raised, which he attributes to a misconception about COVID-19 testing at SVAC. People might have thought the fee they paid for the tests was in fact a donation, but SVAC made “nil on testing,” Raizen said. SVAC must recoup the donation deficit, he said, and is hoping to replenish its resources through renewed community support.
With a small $600,000 annual budget, SVAC needs about $300,000 in total donations this year to reach its carefully set fundraising goal. (The village of Scarsdale covers only the cost of fuel for SVAC’s vehicles and electric bills at its headquarters on Weaver Street.) Among its annual expenses are costs mandated by agencies in the state that regulate such services. There is a limit to how effectively SVAC can offset such expenses and also cover nonstatic operational costs, including the expense of having a paid, professional paramedic on each run. While SVAC bills its clients’ insurance companies for services provided, no one is refused care based on type of coverage, or lack thereof.
It’s impossible to overstate how important EMS personnel can be to any one of us in medical emergencies, traumatic accidents, and especially as we faced the COVID-19 pandemic. In the early days of the crisis, SVAC professionals faced the frontlines at “ground zero” during the COVID-19 crisis while providing mutual aid to the north end of New Rochelle where Westchester’s first COVID-19 patient was confirmed. In a typical year, SVAC responds to about 1,600 calls annually in both the village of Scarsdale and as mutual aid in neighboring communities, including New Rochelle, Eastchester and Hartsdale. During the height of the crisis, SVAC responded to more calls than they ever imagined possible — as many as 13 in a single day. Sometimes there was nothing they could do to save the patient, but many times they saved lives, and many were spared visits to the emergency room by SVAC’s on-the-scene intervention.
One of a handful of free ambulance services in downstate New York, SVAC’s ambulances are staffed by a combination of paid paramedics and volunteer emergency medical technicians who train at their own expense. In addition to transport to a hospital, the crew offers advanced life support, one of the highest levels of prehospital care available. Last year, SVAC became one of two volunteer ambulances in the county authorized to provide a community paramedicine program, bringing nonemergent tests and certain procedures — performed by properly certified SVAC staff — to the safety of a patient’s home. Year after year, SVAC workers plan, adapt and respond to the constantly evolving needs of the community, always delivering necessary care to residents in the safest way possible, always giving their all.
Consider how lucky we are to live in a place where people make this kind of sacrifice to serve their community. Watch your mail for SVAC’s fundraising campaign letter, then make a donation to become a contributor to support the work of these local heroes. Let’s all be there for SVAC, just as they are here for each of us 24/7.
As Winston Churchill said, “Never was so much owed by so many to so few.”
