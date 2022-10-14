In Scarsdale and all across America, teams of dedicated professionals stand ready to render medical assistance in emergencies. For some this is their career. For many others, it’s a volunteer commitment in addition to their regular job. This week the community heard Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps (SVAC) president David Raizen’s plea for donations to support Scarsdale’s community treasure, which regularly goes above and beyond the call of duty — and never more so than during the pandemic. SVAC is primarily supported by the generous contributions of residents — many of whom do not start donating until after receiving the extremely high-quality care that SVAC delivers day in, day out.

Speaking at the Scarsdale Board of Trustees meeting Oct. 11, Raizen said SVAC’s 2021 fund drive was the worst ever in terms of the total amount raised, which he attributes to a misconception about COVID-19 testing at SVAC. People might have thought the fee they paid for the tests was in fact a donation, but SVAC made “nil on testing,” Raizen said. SVAC must recoup the donation deficit, he said, and is hoping to replenish its resources through renewed community support.

