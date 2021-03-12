Amid all the pandemic-related chaos — infusions of money from the feds (or not), schools reopening safely (or not), houses being demolished (or not) — one event is proceeding as usual — the Scarsdale Village election next Tuesday, March 16.
Actually, the election is less complicated than it has been in recent years, with no challengers to the slate nominated by the Citizens Nominating Committee: Jane Veron for mayor; Jonathan Lewis, Sameer Ahuja, and Karen Brew for trustee seats. The election will take place from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Scarsdale Congregational Church, 1 Heathcote Road. Masks and social distancing will be required, but given the typical village election turnout, these restrictions should not pose any inconvenience for voters.
Letters to the editor last week and this week attest to the skills and qualifications these candidates bring to the job. Jane Veron built on her outstanding academic credentials (Yale BA and Harvard MBA) with inspired leadership in a range of local organizations from the Fox Meadow Neighborhood Association to the Scarsdale League of Women Voters to the Scarsdale Planning Board (perhaps the most challenging job of all). She honors tradition while being open to new ideas and implementing improvements. As founder and CEO of the Acceleration Project (TAP) she developed ways to help local businesses adjust to changing economic conditions. While she is entitled to take pride in her accomplishments, Veron is also a modest and empathic listener as well as a team player who wins the respect and affection of all who are work with her.
Trustee Jonathan Lewis, a former member of the Scarsdale Board of Education, brings an equally wide range of professional and volunteer experience to the village board, A past president of the Scarsdale Forum, he oversaw numerous studies on village issues and developed positions and recommendations for the village and school boards. As former chief investment officer of Fiera Capital Inc. and the author of two books on business published by Yale University Press, Lewis brings financial acumen to his role as trustee, especially in the areas of cybersecurity and investing. Lewis is treasurer of the Phi Beta Kappa Foundation and Society and is involved in numerous other volunteer activities outside of Scarsdale.
Sameer Ahuja and Ellen Brew are newcomers to the village board, but not to volunteerism. Ahuja’s professional background in technology, finance, and public-private partnerships complement his unique perspective as an immigrant eager to give back to his adoptive country. As a member of the village’s Advisory Council on Communications, Ahuja is working with his fellow volunteers, residents and village staff to upgrade and improve the village website, which is much needed. He also brings cultural diversity to the board.
Karen Brew’s volunteer experience has centered around the schools. The PTAs, PT Council, the School Board Nominating Committee, the high school’s scholarship fund and the Scarsdale League of Women Voters have been beneficiaries of her collaborative approach to problem-solving and attention to detail.
So without an opposing slate, you may ask the age-old question, why bother voting in the Scarsdale village election? You’ll find your answer in the qualifications listed above. Four people who could be investing their time and expertise in profitable professional work are willing to invest countless hours in often thankless volunteer work that benefits their community. The least we can do is honor their commitment to the public good by giving them the resounding support they deserve.
Fear of COVID-19 is not an excuse, but rather a legitimate reason to apply for and pick up an absentee ballot by 5 p.m. at village hall — through March 15 — and mail it, drop it off in the box outside village hall or hand it to an election inspector at the Congregational Church by the time the polls close on March 16.
