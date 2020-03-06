Edgemont resident Barbara Groden has volunteered for the Hartsdale Public Parking District (HPPD) for 19 years, but her reappointment to the apolitical agency has been in limbo since December for reasons that seem to be politically motivated.
Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, now in his 30th year in the role, told The Inquirer he is withholding her reappointment to the district because he believes Groden doesn’t have the best interests of unincorporated Greenburgh in mind.
The idea that an elected official would withhold a necessary appointment to an apolitical independent agency because of a person’s political leaning, well, it does sound familiar, given current events in Washington. But it’s beyond the pale.
The HPPD provides an essential service at below market rates for annual commuters — $1,000 per year — to residents of unincorporated Greenburgh (50% of the permit holders are from Edgemont). It manages the parking space supply and demand and runs a reasonably tight ship: there is no waiting list at the moment and no one is being denied permits.
Feiner can’t possibly be denying Groden’s appointment because she is incompetent or has done something wrong, or because the district isn’t operating properly. He is denying it because he suspects she has a particular viewpoint on a hypothetical Edgemont incorporation. In reality, Groden doesn’t act alone in the parking district — there are two other volunteer commissioners — and even if she did support incorporation, a viewpoint she has never confirmed or denied, there would be no reason for it to play into the district’s decision-making. The No. 1 priority for the HPPD commissioners is permit-holding residents.
According to a document obtained by The Inquirer, Feiner asked the HPPD in December how the district would collaborate with the town and share information regarding strategy and planning around a possible Edgemont incorporation. The independent agency has no obligation to respond.
After his request for answers was denied, Feiner said he would hold up the appointment of Groden until a resolution he introduced to add more members to the parking district and remove a residency requirement was passed by the town board. Quid pro quo?
Three town board members denied Feiner’s request — the first time in years Feiner’s own board has denied him something and we commend them for that. Let’s hope they stick to their guns when he puts the request to vote again later this month.
Feiner told our reporter this week that he is considering dissolving the district and running it himself. But he has no authority to do that; that’s not the way New York law works. There is a process. You can’t just wave a scepter and dissolve an entity like the HPPD.
There is one other elected official we know of who would withhold appointments and attempt to dissolve an independent apolitical agency because of suspected personal beliefs — and then attempt to stack it in his favor.
Mr. Feiner, the assets of the people are not your playthings. Stop governing with your political interests in mind.
(1) comment
Mr supervisor shouldn't behave like a dictator; more importantly, thirty years being the supervisor is unbelievable, residents should demand a term limit and ensure most competent and fair minded people is in charge of the town affairs.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.