Scarsdale had a chance to blaze a trail, but instead, village leaders chose to toe the line, bowing to landscapers and residents who prefer the status quo. They could have opted out of the existing, extensive and expensive leaf-vacuuming program. They could have been forward-looking and responded to the need to put our climate above the desire for the perfectly manicured suburban lawn. But they did not.
Citing input they had from residents concerned about aesthetics, the trustees unanimously supported keeping the existing program in place.
In that program, leaves from 5,400 properties — some 5,000 tons of leaves each fall — are raked or blown to the area between the curb, or pavement edge, and the property line, and then vacuumed up by gas-guzzling trucks that cart them away.
Scarsdale Department of Public Works superintendent Jeff Coleman, who this week presented an analysis of the costs and benefits of the program, said DPW is ready and willing to continue or discontinue the program, as the board of trustees sees fit. But based on his cost analysis (see article on Page 1) the board was convinced it’s more cost-effective to keep the status quo.
Dollars should not be the deciding factor in this debate. Neither should aesthetics. Other municipalities, including Greenburgh, have eliminated this environmentally unfriendly practice. They probably also ran the numbers, and still, they opted to cut out leaf vacuuming. Scarsdale needs to work on changing the public’s perception and teach people that the ideal manicured suburban lawn is outdated; if we value sustainability, it’s just not fashionable at all.
As someone who personally has transitioned from leaf removal to leaf mulching and raking, I know it takes a year or two to see the benefits and the beauty of an environmentally friendly yard. But it’s worth it. The butterflies, the pollinators, richer soil, greener lawn — achieved without pesticides, herbicides or wasting water to hydrate the grass — are benefits my family has come to embrace, and even brag about to our neighbors who are constantly watering their yard and treating it with all sorts of chemicals. Our lawn has been chemical-free, grass-cycled and leaf mulched/raked for four years now and it is more robust than ever.
Scarsdale, which since 2021 has banned the use of gas-powered leaf blowers from May through September and allows only limited use of such equipment in the fall, is lagging behind other Westchester municipalities that have eliminated leaf vacuuming and/or curtailed or banned the use of gas blowers entirely. As the Scarsdale Forum report stated last year, this is a matter of “protecting the health, safety, welfare and quality of life of Scarsdale residents and protecting the environment.”
The Forum cited a study conducted in 398 cities over 45 years and released in 2021, which concluded that “mitigating daily air pollution, much of it caused by fuel combustion, is a public health imperative.” Rather than keep the status quo, village leaders need to more deeply consider the environmental impact of municipal services and make an effort to achieve a more sustainable Scarsdale. They need to educate residents about how and why to change their lawncare practices to reduce their carbon footprint.
We challenge the village and residents of Scarsdale to take a broader view and to think more deeply about climate change. The village needs to get out of the leaf-hauling business and property owners need to deal with their leaves in a more environmentally conscious way. In my case, it’s paid off in multiple ways. Not only is my lawn healthier, but I’m also contributing to sustainability — and my landscaping cost is about a third of what it used to be.
