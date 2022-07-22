Scarsdale had a chance to blaze a trail, but instead, village leaders chose to toe the line, bowing to landscapers and residents who prefer the status quo. They could have opted out of the existing, extensive and expensive leaf-vacuuming program. They could have been forward-looking and responded to the need to put our climate above the desire for the perfectly manicured suburban lawn. But they did not.

Citing input they had from residents concerned about aesthetics, the trustees unanimously supported keeping the existing program in place.

