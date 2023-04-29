Last week, when firefighters responded to a report of smoke on a Butler Road property, they found it was coming from a “created fire pit” someone was using in the backyard. Firefighters put the fire out and told the residents not to restart the fire because conditions were very dry and the fire pit was too close to the house and nearby dry brush.
Since residents might not be aware of village ordinances and safety concerns surrounding fire pits, Village Manager Robert Cole shared the following safety tips:
Must be attended by responsible adult;
Maintain a 10-foot radius from combustible materials;
Locate a fire extinguisher, garden hose, or 5-gallon pail of water nearby;
Make sure you have prompt access to a phone in case of emergency;
Fire pits must be no more than 3 feet in diameter nor exceed 3 feet in height, and be constructed of metal or masonry;
Be sure to completely extinguish the fire prior to leaving it unattended;
Fire pits should only be used for their intended purpose with seasoned logs and not to burn lawn debris or trash.
Residents are required to put out any fire causing excessive smoke or other safety hazards and should be especially careful using fire pits during dry, windy periods.
