The recent incidents involving swastikas at Edgemont Jr./Sr. High School have sparked important conversations about hate, diversity and the responsibility of educational institutions to address such issues.
At the forefront of these discussions is the district’s clear commitment to fostering a safe and inclusive learning environment. The renaming of the Stomp Out Hate Committee as the Human Rights and Social Justice Committee and the appointment of a Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEI+B) coordinator reflect the district’s dedication to actively engage with the community and implement real change. By rebranding the committee, engaging with community partners, empowering student voices and conducting policy reviews, the district is taking proactive steps to fostering dialogue and understanding.
These measures also demonstrate a philosophical shift toward tackling hate and injustice at their core rather than merely reacting to incidents. This sets the stage for meaningful dialogue and transformative action, emphasizing the importance of understanding multiple perspectives and creating a sense of belonging for all students.
We applaud the district for ensuring that various stakeholders are engaged in addressing these sensitive issues. As the most recent alleged bias incident illustrated, actively seeking diverse input is essential to craft a thoughtful response. Going forward, the district’s plan to build authentic connections with community partners and provide a seat at the table for local organizations, such as synagogues and Edgemont for All, will surely foster a collaborative environment to discuss and resolve issues that arise in the future. We also expect the outreach will provide valuable feedback for communication strategies and best practices, all of which will help the school and the community to understand the impact of hate symbols and to shape appropriate responses.
The Human Rights and Social Justice Committee’s thorough review of board and school policies, including the student code of conduct, further signifies a commitment to strengthening the district’s response to hate incidents. And, we hope the proposed additional teacher training programs focused on facilitating sensitive and difficult conversations will equip educators with the necessary tools to address such incidents effectively.
The goal, after all, is to create a supportive learning environment for all students — regardless of their background or personal experiences — where hate is actively addressed, and diversity, equity and inclusion are at the core of education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.