The recent incidents involving swastikas at Edgemont Jr./Sr. High School have sparked important conversations about hate, diversity and the responsibility of educational institutions to address such issues.

At the forefront of these discussions is the district’s clear commitment to fostering a safe and inclusive learning environment. The renaming of the Stomp Out Hate Committee as the Human Rights and Social Justice Committee and the appointment of a Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEI+B) coordinator reflect the district’s dedication to actively engage with the community and implement real change. By rebranding the committee, engaging with community partners, empowering student voices and conducting policy reviews, the district is taking proactive steps to fostering dialogue and understanding.

