This week not only did we hear about the village’s grappling with the IRS over payroll tax payment errors, but the situation at the schools took a new turn as the board of education reviewed a draft proposal for an internal audit to be conducted in May and June by Cullen & Danowski. The board has called for an audit of the district’s payroll tax processes, and board president Karen Ceske read a statement at a board meeting Monday, April 25, saying “The services proposed to be provided by our internal auditor is a potential option as we determine how best to conduct a review of internal controls.”
Cullen & Danowski are the district’s current internal auditors. It doesn’t make sense to engage the firm to help dissect and review this matter. On one level, that’s like asking the fox to watch the henhouse. We have asked where the auditors were when the “keying errors” and other “unrelated errors” were made in the district’s tax payments to the IRS. Could they, should they have spotted the problem before it escalated to $1.7 million in penalties and fines? The board should seek fesh eyes to review the activity surrounding the payment of the payroll withholdings in question.
Representatives from Cullen & Danowski told the board Monday that they last audited the district’s payroll in 2014, which, they explained, is within their normal process whereby they rotate reviews over time throughout various financial segments in a school district, and they do audits for several dozen districts, they said.
Fortunately, the school board decided to postpone its decision on whether to enter the proposed contract with this firm for a week or so, while they take time to hear from the public and to consider more information from this auditor about its process for in-depth reviews of payroll.
An audit could help determine the facts of the matter at hand, but an independent auditor unaffiliated with this district would be a better choice.
