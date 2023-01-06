A large crowd came to the Scarsdale library Dec. 30 to hear Kirk Cameron, the “Growing Pains” actor turned conservative author, read his recently published children’s book “As You Grow.” But it was not just another author visit. It was preceded by a swirl of controversy and intense coverage by conservative media and what seemed like a well-orchestrated public relations stunt.
Kirk Cameron’s book is one in a series published by Brave Books, which describes itself as a “conservative children’s book publishing company,” and an “alternative to the current progressive agenda dominating children’s literature.”
Scarsdale and Indianapolis public libraries were among 50 or so libraries Cameron and his publisher targeted for “equal time” because the libraries had hosted a “Drag Queen Story Hour” and allegedly had denied the inclusion of “Brave Books Story Hour” featuring Cameron’s book.
The Cameron events ultimately took place, but right-wing media outlets spun the story to say the libraries “caved in” and agreed to the story hour. That is not what transpired in Scarsdale.
Through its website, the library received a request Dec. 2 to schedule a story hour for Cameron’s to read “As You Grow” and speak to families about “following the wisdom of the Bible,” as well as discussing the “harmful effects of woke ideologies, specifically CRT [critical race theory] and the transgender agenda.”
As with any request to present a library-sponsored event, the library sent link to its online application for presenting a library program. That application asks for request for references, target audience and other specifics. It also asks how the program promotes the library’s mission.
The library sent a link to that application, but got no response.
Then, on Tuesday Dec. 6, the library got an email from the publisher’s public relations company asking to present the event, but not asking to rent the room and the library respond “no thank you.”
Then, Cameron himself sent a letter to say he was “surprised to learn from my publisher that you were not interested in having me join your patrons for a reading of my new book.” And he asked to rent a room. That same day, the library sent an application to rent the Scott Room. It is important to note that the library never denied Cameron the right to rent the room.
Once the rental agreement was returned with the standard $200 fee, the rental was set for a 4-hour session on Dec. 30 from 3 to 4 p.m. in the Scott Room, a room where all types of public events take place throughout the year.
Hundreds of people showed up, and dozens were turned away as the room filled to its 170-person capacity for two readings. Registration was not required so it is not known where the audience members came from, but most of them apparently came from outside of Scarsdale. Our reporter said there were slightly more adults than children in the audience, but he found few who said they live in Scarsdale.
In the two sessions, Cameron read his children’s book but didn’t speak about the “harmful effect of woke ideology,” which his publicists had put forth as an agenda. As one observer noted, there seemed to be little antagonism between Cameron and the library once the actual event was taking place.
Like most Scarsdalians, we were dismayed by the promoter’s prejudiced statements. We are relieved those were not aired in the Scott Room. Scarsdale strives to be an inclusive community with no place for hate in our town.
Scarsdale library leadership deserves praise for how they responded after being aggressively targeted. They handled this situation as they should have by removing a potentially explosive event out of the sponsorship of the library, letting the rental process to play out, and ultimately providing a public space for this author to be heard, thereby respecting freedom of speech — a principle we hold dear — and upholding his Constitutional First Amendment rights.
