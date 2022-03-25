Scarsdale’s municipal swimming pool complex is set to run up a repair bill in the millions. Built more than 50 years ago, the facility has been a perennial magnet for a few generations of families and older adults. Nestled among mature trees on 7 acres, it features four pools, including one for diving and one for babies, a spacious bathhouse with showers and private changing stalls, a restaurant, a playground and sports courts.
The complex has been self-supporting over the years with maintenance costs covered by the funds from pool memberships and program fees. But it is now at a turning point, and the community must decide its future.
A 132-page report from consultants hired by the village board estimates it will cost $13 million to fix the aging infrastructure and to bring the facility up to current health and safety standards. That report is the first in a series of steps deemed necessary to determine the fate of the property. The next steps are market research to assess competitive options and facilities in the area, and then public surveys and interviews to gauge the preferences of Scarsdale residents.
When you respond to the upcoming surveys, consider what there is about a municipal pool that would make your family, or yourself, join and spend time there every summer. Consider what price — in membership fees or other types of municipal assessments — you are willing to bear for the benefit of summer recreation.
The future of the pool depends on the public’s willingness to engage in this project. The surveys will have to be designed to solicit honest and broad points of view. Too often, when there is a call for public input, there are too few voices in the mix. This project depends on input from every household. Survey stations need to be set up at the library, at the pool, at the dining tent, near Chase Park — wherever residents are — to get the broadest possible participation and build true consensus.
Timing and scope are important. We don’t think the market study should be limited to nearby facilities. It must look beyond our region and examine a full range of options. And the surveys and research should not happen over the summer when people are away and less engaged in civic matters.
The complex has fallen into disrepair and memberships have declined significantly in recent years, down from 1,766 family permits in 2011 to 1,109 in 2019. As pool membership accounts for 80% of the pool enterprise fund’s revenues, it’s imperative to get those numbers up. But that may be difficult as Scarsdale approved a few hundred permits to build private pools in the past couple of years. Indeed, it’s possible that what made sense decades ago may not make sense today.
This is an opportunity to be creative, to reimagine the pool complex, to dream about all the possibilities. Add an amphitheater or an indoor Olympic-size pool? Remove the pools and build more athletic fields? Sell the land? It’s up to you. Once a decision is made, the community will have to live with it for the next 50 years. So stretch your imagination and think about how best to use the property.
The planners need to learn what makes the pool appealing as well as ideas for what greater use there could be for such a large parcel of public property. Don’t be a bystander. If you love the pool, step up and say why. If you don’t, say why. If you have a vision for something entirely different, chime in.
