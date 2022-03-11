We humans like to think we’re smart enough to see the dangers in front of us and act accordingly. Traffic problem up ahead? Find an alternate route. Virus surge likely to reemerge? Prepare to resume safe practices like masks and distancing.
But as the United Nations’ latest report on climate change illustrates, we can’t seem to respond quickly and seriously enough, or to muster the collective political will and needed resources, to blunt the devastating impacts of our warming planet. Apparently, decades of increasingly dire warnings from climate experts have fallen flat.
The scientific report, released Feb. 27 and written by 270 researchers from 67 countries who served on the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, provides the most detailed look yet at the actual damage and even worse future threats posed by human-driven global warming. Sadly, it indicates the imminent threat that climate change poses to all parts of our planet, to our beautiful natural world and to each and every one of us.
“With fact upon fact, this report reveals how people and the planet are getting clobbered by climate change,” commented U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres. Some examples cited in the report: Roughly half the world’s population currently faces severe water scarcity at least part of the year. Mosquitoes carrying diseases like malaria are spreading into new areas. In 2019, storms, floods and other extreme weather events displaced more than 13 million people across Asia and Africa. Rising heat and drought are killing crops and trees, putting millions worldwide at increased risk of hunger and malnutrition.
The U.N. report paints a picture of a planet already transformed by greenhouse gas emissions and shows that simply adapting to climate change will not be enough.
Along the same lines, the report concludes that nations must take far more drastic steps to protect farms, cities and coastlines from the expected effects of rising oceans and temperatures. The scientists warn that we only have “a brief and rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a livable and sustainable future for all.”
The race is not lost, at least not yet. Together as a community, we can and we must make a difference. The good news is that there are many steps well within reach, which each of us can take to help reduce emissions of planet-warming greenhouse gases and make our communities more resilient in the face of climate change.
For example:
Support renewable energy in New York state by sending letters to let lawmakers know that you prioritize environmental and conservation issues.
Subscribe to a solar farm or consider solar panels at home.
Set your thermostats lower in winter and higher in summer.
Turn off lights whenever you leave the room.
Sign up for a free virtual consultation with an energy coach to increase the energy efficiency of your home and reduce polluting emissions.
Consider getting your electricity from renewable sources through the Westchester Power Program.
Consider making your next car an electric or fuel-efficient vehicle.
Advocate for the transition to zero-emissions school buses.
Choose reusable over single-use whenever possible.
Be conscious of what you buy, based on what you need.
Follow healthy yard and land practices.
Maintain healthy trees by removing invasive vines.
Make sustainable food choices by purchasing locally sourced, seasonal foods.
Sign up for community compost or curbside compost to reduce food waste.
Repurpose and upcycle materials: Scarsdale residents can bring items to the Take It or Leave It shed, open Monday-Saturday at 110 Secor Road. Greenburgh is looking to start a similar facility for town residents.
Meanwhile, Greenburgh has recycling days scheduled at the highway department garage, and for the first time last year the town scheduled e-waste pickups via the DPW.
While recycling and reusing are great, we must commit to reducing our overall consumption of goods.
Anyone who needs support or has questions is encouraged to contact local volunteers who are dedicated to conservation. Scarsdale has a robust Conservation Advisory Council (CAC), which advises the Scarsdale Village Board of Trustees on environmental and conservation issues. Greenburgh has an equally active CAC and a Sustainability Committee. Both groups welcome volunteers to help develop and expand local initiatives. Reach out to Scarsdale’s CAC at www.scarsdale.com/335/Conservation-Advisory-Council and in Greenburgh, contact the Department of Community Development and Conservation at https://greenburghny.com/. For broader impact, you can participate in the Citizens Climate Lobby, a nonprofit, nonpartisan group that helps citizens advocate for the climate (https://citizensclimatelobby.org/).
Given the alarming takeaways from the latest U.N. report on climate change, it’s clear that immediate action has never been more important. Do your part. Now.
