This week marked the 51st annual Earth Day. Fifty-one years ago, the first Earth Day came in response to accelerating negative impacts on human health and the environment from decades of industrial development.
Eight years earlier, in 1962, the Storm King Mountain demonstration against a Con Edison plan to build a hydropower plant was a bellwether for the environmental movement in New York State. Then, in 1970, New York State formed the Department of Environmental Conservation “to conserve, improve and protect New York’s natural resources and environment and to prevent, abate and control water, land and air pollution, in order to enhance the health, safety and welfare of the people of the state and their overall economic and social well-being.”
In 1972, the U.S. passed the Clean Water Act making it unlawful to discharge pollutants into navigable waters without a permit and since then, many more changes have ensued.
But there is still so much more we can do.
Locally there is much progress to celebrate. Starting this week, The Inquirer launches an occasional series that will highlight sustainability initiatives in Scarsdale in tandem with services in the county.
Some very recent accomplishments include:
Scarsdale Middle School was named a Green Ribbon School by the US Department of Education on April 22 for its focus on sustainability and innovative practices in energy production, conservation, lifestyle modification, food production and building technology.
The Village of Scarsdale in March enacted a seasonal ban on gas-powered leaf blowers that will be enforced May 1 through Sept. 30 with use restricted through the rest of the year.
Last August the village initiated curbside pickup for its food scrap recycling program that has become a model for many other municipalities, including Greenburgh.
Seeking to encourage a culture of healthy yard maintenance, New York Assemblywoman Amy Paulin, who represents Scarsdale, has introduced a bill in the New York State Legislature (A.528/S.4478) prohibiting pesticide use at summer camps. “Camps should be held to the same standards as schools, where pesticides have been banned for the last decade,” she said. The bill, which will likely go to the Assembly and the Senate floors for debate very soon, is crucial to protecting the health of our children and the environment, as well as our waterways, pollinators and the food supply.
With advocates like Paulin pressing for change, New York legislators have put the state on track as a national leader in the green economy. The Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act of 2019, for example, set a goal that 70% of the state’s electricity would come from renewable sources like wind and solar by 2030. And on Earth Day 2021, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced more than 20 large-scale renewable energy infrastructure projects will be under construction across the state this year, including the first utility-scale solar project in upstate New York — projects that not only will benefit the environment, but will also create thousands of jobs and spur nearly $1.5 billion in private investment to help stimulate the state’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement speaks to how much of a priority a clean energy future is to the state of New York in the fight against the effects of climate change. And on the national level, we are celebrating the Biden Administration’s Earth Day 2021 promise to reduce the nation’s greenhouse emissions by 50% by 2030.
We are counting on our leaders to continue to take action, deliver solutions and actually make these goals a reality. But just as important, each of us can make a difference in our own community — from picking up trash to advocating to the local government to teaching your children what it means to take care of the planet. To help us waste less and reduce and reuse more, the New York State Center for Sustainable Materials Management debuted a new resource this Earth Day. TheRecycle Right NY site has tools to easily find local recycling guidelines, as well as a Recyclopedia — an encyclopedia for recycling — that will provide waste reduction, reuse and recycling tips for more than 300 common household items. Visit https://recyclerightny.org/ to learn more about what is and is not recyclable, and how best to reduce, reuse and recycle, and encourage your family and friends to do the same. By working together we can accelerate the journey to zero waste and build a model of sustainable living.
