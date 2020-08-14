We moved here for the schools. But, in reality, we moved here because of the teachers.
What would Scarsdale Schools be without its 472 teachers, nurses, psychologists, deans, guidance counselors and related service providers?
We need each and every one of them to provide the excellent education we’ve come to expect here.
And now we’re facing a future in which the Scarsdale Education for Tomorrow, which we know and admire, might be in jeopardy. Teachers this week came forward and said they don’t feel it’s safe to teach in person during a raging pandemic. Some are seeking ADA exemptions to avoid coming to school next month. Others, we learned, are looking to retire or take a leave of absence rather than engage in the in-person learning that’s in the proposed reopening plans Scarsdale submitted to the state last week.
With the COVID-19 infection rate in New York down to 1%, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Aug. 7 gave school districts the official go-ahead to reopen.
“Every region is below the threshold that we established, which is just great news,” the governor proclaimed in a news conference. “And look — if you look at our infection rate, we are probably in the best situation in the country right now, as incredible as that is. So if anybody can open schools, we can open schools.”
The governor left the decisions for when and how to reopen up to each district, but each district was required by Aug. 21 to hold three public discussions in a virtual medium, and a separate forum for teachers and staff, to help solidify that decision.
The state had earlier asked schools to consider multiple opening scenarios, including fully in-person, fully virtual, or a hybrid of the two. Initially, Scarsdale proposed hybrid for the lower grades and full remote for the high school because of space limitations imposed by social distancing. But the plan brought an outcry from parents and students who hungered for in-person learning at all levels.
Ready, set, reset. The district changed course to propose a hybrid of virtual and on-site, with families able to opt for 100% distance learning if they prefer.
On Tuesday night we learned the teachers, in particular the high school teachers, don’t want an in-person option at all. They are worried about health risks and they have child care conflicts. But most telling were the commenters who said that the Scarsdale education as we know it cannot adapt to the state’s pandemic-related mandates. Nearly 20% of high school teachers believe their ability to do their job will be “limited” or “extremely limited” under the current model, with everyone being masked and 6 feet away from one another.
Some parents had surmised, and sources had told us, that the teachers were unhappy with the prospect of in-person learning. Now that the truth is out, Scarsdale’s school leaders must to go back to the table, find new common ground, modify the district’s plans and solidify a consensus.
Despite New York’s success at keeping the pandemic at bay, we thought all along that schools here should start up this fall with remote learning only, just as the schools in Chicago, Los Angeles, and myriad others have decided to do.
Granted, it will not be the Scarsdale education we are used to. It may not be the best education, but it will be the safest, and for the short term that has to be the priority.
There should be live instruction on camera and small-group teaching for students at home. But this fall, school has to be different. It has to be remote because the remote model, which has been evolving as teachers have worked to master it since March, will bring our beloved teachers, the aides and other essential personnel to the table — or in this case, the laptop — ready to give it their best shot to make it equitable and rewarding for all students in this new stay-at-home-to-stay-safe world.
As Gov. Cuomo pointed out last week, “If the teachers don’t come back, you can’t really open schools. If the parents don’t send their students, then you’re not really opening the schools.”
