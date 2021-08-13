In the wake of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation on Tuesday, Aug. 10, a slew of statements came in from federal, state, county and local elected officials. Most of them expressed approval for the resignation, praise for the women who accused Cuomo of sexual harassment, and support for Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who will become the state’s first female governor.
The exceptions were the statements that excluded Cuomo’s name, including those from Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Congressman Mondaire Jones, Westchester County Executive George Latimer and the Westchester County Board of Legislators. Gillibrand mentioned the women who were harassed by Cuomo. The other statements expressed nothing more than support for Hochul.
Though the statements varied, they shared a message.
Cuomo represents the past, Hochul represents the present, and neither the present nor the future will tolerate men who act as if the term “me too” does not exist.
Ironically, Cuomo signed into law in 2018 the Women’s Opportunity Act, which requires anyone working in New York State to complete annual sexual harassment prevention training.
In March, the governor said in a press conference that he had completed the training, and documents released by the executive office on July 28 appear to verify that he took the training in 2019. But the attorney general’s report released Aug. 3 investigating sexual harassment claims against Cuomo said a Cuomo aide testified that she wrote the governor’s signature on the form that’s required upon completion of the training. The governor testified that he reviewed the 2019 training materials, but there’s no documentation showing he took the training in any other year, although the law stipulates it must be completed annually by every employee in the state. The allegations the governor is facing make it crystal clear: He made the rules for office behavior, but then he broke them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.