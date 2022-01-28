We are pleased to witness the revamped village budget process. We had called for more transparency and more chances for public input. We seem to be getting that and much, much more. The village staff, several of whom are newcomers here, apparently jumped at the chance to modernize the process and think strategically. Likewise, the department heads who spoke during budget sessions last week and this week embraced the directive to be creative and strategic in their goals and objectives. The result is more options and better analytics –- potentially leading to better services and facilities.
One notable change is the recalibration of the capital fund. Village Treasurer Ann Scaglione, who joined the village staff in September 2020, proposed moving everyday expenses into the operating fund and out of the capital fund, thereby making it easier to cover regular routine expenses. In the past, she said, the village had a “history of not fully funding” departmental program requests, but the funding shift in the new budget could fix that. It’s an approach to finance that is standard operating procedure for municipal governments, she said, and it’s likely to be a welcome change here.
Scaglione shared some good news about revenue, citing an “incredible” year for sales tax, which outpaced the budgeted $3.3 million and is projected to end at $3.7 million for the fiscal year. Parking revenues also were slightly higher than expected, and the building department had “an amazing year” with a year-end projected revenue of $2.6 million, well above the budgeted $1.8 million amount. Mortgage tax revenue was way up as well, at $3 million though the budget was set at $1.85 million.
Those numbers put Scarsdale in a better position to accomplish its goals and objectives while remaining fiscally prudent. Combined with the new approach to fiscal planning, we anticipate a win-win proposition when the final budget is adopted in April: a healthier budget, improved services, better use of village funds, and a tax levy that’s responsive to community needs as well as taxpayers’ limitations.
