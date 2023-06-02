What a string of beautiful days we’ve had. Starting shortly before Mother’s Day, there have been nothing but delightful temperatures, low humidity and brilliant sunshine. People all over the area have been remarking on our good fortune.

Weather has a tendency to balance out, at least in the short term. We had a couple of 80-degree days in mid-April, then we got stuck in a chilly, wet and breezy streak, which left us feeling seasonally short-changed. The pendulum fortunately swung back about three weeks ago, bringing us this stretch of spring perfection.

