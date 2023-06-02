What a string of beautiful days we’ve had. Starting shortly before Mother’s Day, there have been nothing but delightful temperatures, low humidity and brilliant sunshine. People all over the area have been remarking on our good fortune.
Weather has a tendency to balance out, at least in the short term. We had a couple of 80-degree days in mid-April, then we got stuck in a chilly, wet and breezy streak, which left us feeling seasonally short-changed. The pendulum fortunately swung back about three weeks ago, bringing us this stretch of spring perfection.
Makes one wonder, what have we done to deserve this lovely run? Maybe there’s some kind of “weather bank” that we’ve paid into in recent years as we’ve worked toward more responsible environmental stewardship in our communities. Protecting green spaces, lowering the growth path of our carbon footprint through zero waste events, participating in food scarp recycling, upcycling gently used goods, creating natural landscapes instead of manicured lawns — maybe, in some imagined world, through these individual and collective deeds we have accumulated good weather karma, which we’re now just beginning to tap.
Or maybe not. Many people noticed an abrupt, though short-lived end to clear skies on Tuesday afternoon as a thick haze settled over the area. An odor of burning in the air hovered over Scarsdale and Edgemont, stretching from the Long Island all the way to western New Jersey. Turns out we were caught in the trail of smoke from intense wildfires about 900 miles to the north in Nova Scotia, Canada, the region’s most destructive on record. Last summer, we experienced days of smoke from record wildfires in the western U.S.
The cycle of extreme and long-lasting heat dries out the ground and vegetation, playing a major role in sparking wildfires, according to scientists. So, maybe the arrival of the hazy smoke this week was just another reminder that no matter how beautiful our immediate weather might be right here, the earth’s steady warming to ever-dangerous levels has a few other things in store for us. Our weather karma might not be so good, after all.
