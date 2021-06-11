Scarsdale’s gas-powered leaf blower ban was amended in March to prohibit the use of gas-powered leaf blowers between May 1 and Sept. 30. There’s also a ban on weekends in October through December and stricter limits will go into effect in 2022.
During the trustees’ meeting June 8, Deputy Village Manager Rob Cole explained the many ways the village reached out to inform residents and landscape service companies about the new law, from hanging informational leaflets on homeowners’ doors, to distributing bilingual handouts to landscapers. The handouts and the door hangers were meant to educate landscapers and property owners about the local restrictions, with the dates during which gas-powered blowers are now banned written in bold letters, along with the statement: “Electric leaf blowers are allowed all year round.”
During May, the first month of the new regulations, enforcement personnel issued warnings and, according to the village website, “Individuals not complying with a warning, as well as repeat violators, were subject to getting a summons during May.” Now that we’re in June, the grace period is over and the code enforcer will issue tickets without a prior warning.
Well, it’s June and as we travel through the village, we still hear and smell the blowers. Apparently, some folks didn’t read the memo or they’re not interested in complying. If their noncompliance continues, they’ll have a price to pay: According to the village, “Property owners are equally responsible for compliance, meaning that an observed violation will result in a summons to the equipment operator, landscaping company the operator is employed by, and the property owner.” We hope the term “equipment operator” doesn’t mean an individual employee of a lawn care firm will be given a summons or fined.
For quieter days and less polluted air, for the health and safety of our neighbors and our lawn care workers, we support the new law and we are encouraged that the village’s part-time code enforcement officer is back on duty after a hiatus during the pandemic. It’s time for residents and the yard care businesses to get on board, or face the consequences — or in this case, fines up to $250 per violator for each offense.
Residents can report a violation of the gas-powered leaf blower ban by calling the building department at 914-722-1140. But before you call, be a good neighbor — let them know there’s a new noise sheriff in town and the law is being strictly enforced.
