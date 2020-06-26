School officials, unable to hold traditional ceremonies this year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, honored the class of 2020 and students moving up to middle and junior/senior high schools, with virtual events and car parades accompanied by emotional farewells from teachers and staff.
Drive-bys took place for Edgemont’s elementary school students on June 12 and EHS seniors on June 16 with horns honking and educators waving signs congratulating the graduates.
In Scarsdale last Friday morning, processions traveled through neighborhoods at each elementary school. On June 23, SHS graduates’ motorcade looped around the school grounds cheered on by their teachers and deans. Eariler that same day school officials and faculty advisers shared space with class officers in a virtual ceremony filled with traditional graduation speeches. Their words of encouragement and reflection, prerecorded for the livestream broadcast, were crafted to bolster the spirit of a community that grappled with unprecedented disappointment, disruption and distancing over the past four months.
The car parades were cathartic for students and teachers who had not seen each other in person since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down schools in early March. The abrupt closure was difficult for many in the school community, but particularly for the seniors who were unable to spend their final weeks of high school together.
The high school graduation and moving up car parades were far from the usual celebration, but the atmosphere at each one reflected a closeness and joyfulness that not even a pandemic could quell. The class of 2020 missed out on a lot, but they have much to be proud of — resiliency in getting through these months of quarantine, passion projects they created, and all that they accomplished through the years. We wish them good luck and good health in the years ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.