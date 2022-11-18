All things considered, it looks like Thanksgiving this year may be closer to normal than it has been in the past two years. Yet COVID-19 has not vanished completely, so we should take precautions, like self-imposed quarantine for several days before gathering for the holiday meal or wearing masks while out in public for a week before the relatives arrive.
But the core tradition this year will be no different from past, less worrisome Thanksgivings. The meaning of the day remains the same — to give thanks for all we have. Compared to those in many other parts of the world, it’s clear we’re pretty lucky to be living in such exceptional communities. Now more than ever, when so many have suffered so much during the pandemic and so many now face severe economic pressures, we should all take time to consider the bright spots in our lives and to express what we are truly grateful for.
But we should also remember that the holiday season, usually synonymous with joy, celebration and gift giving, can also be a time filled with deep sadness, anxiety and loneliness for many of our neighbors.
Indeed, holidays have historically been a time when people experience challenging mental health issues. So this holiday season, we urge you to ask your neighbors, friends and family members if they are OK — ask sincerely, listen earnestly — and if you sense they are struggling, help them get help.
While we all take a break from the daily grind and enjoy a bounty of food next week, this is a perfect time to show we care about others. That’s why I and my family have invited a resettled family from Ukraine to our table for Thanksgiving. While they may not be hungry in the physical sense, I imagine they are in need of neighborly connections and nourishment for their souls. It wasn’t so hard to locate this family, given the many magnanimous people in Scarsdale and Edgemont who have been working to resettle refugees in Westchester. I made a few calls, sent a few emails, and before I knew it we were all set to host a family from Ukraine. Of course, the world is so uncertain these days, circumstances may change and it may be presumptuous to share our plans in this column, but I am hopeful — and thankful we have a chance to reach out to others in this way. Stay tuned!
Meanwhile, we must remember that real hunger doesn’t take a break during the holidays. Through donations, fundraisers and contributions to food drives, we can help those who are food insecure. Consider joining the Million Meals Project taking place in at Greenville Elementary School in Edgemont from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. It’s a communitywide event started by the Blumberg family of Edgemont, as part of the nonprofit Rise Against Hunger global effort to package and distribute 1 million meals to families in need all over the world by 2028.
The local group is partnering with global and other local organizations to host monthly meal-packaging events in the community over the next five years. If you can’t be there, or you’re not ready to congregate indoors, consider a donation to support the cause at millionmealproject.org.
It’s not hard to find other opportunities to help curb hunger that are taking place in our area. DeCicco’s Family Market on Spencer Place in Scarsdale, for example, is accepting donations to sponsor bags of groceries that will be packed and delivered to groups that serve Westchester’s neediest.
As we anticipate coming together next Thursday to share the abundance and bounty we have in this community and the blessings of family and friends, let’s emphasize the “giving” aspect of Thanksgiving by listening with sensitivity to those who need emotional support, and giving our time, our donations, or our hospitality to help those who need nourishment, whether physical or emotional. These are the kinds of actions that bring us closer to repairing the fractured world around us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.