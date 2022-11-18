All things considered, it looks like Thanksgiving this year may be closer to normal than it has been in the past two years. Yet COVID-19 has not vanished completely, so we should take precautions, like self-imposed quarantine for several days before gathering for the holiday meal or wearing masks while out in public for a week before the relatives arrive.

But the core tradition this year will be no different from past, less worrisome Thanksgivings. The meaning of the day remains the same — to give thanks for all we have. Compared to those in many other parts of the world, it’s clear we’re pretty lucky to be living in such exceptional communities. Now more than ever, when so many have suffered so much during the pandemic and so many now face severe economic pressures, we should all take time to consider the bright spots in our lives and to express what we are truly grateful for.

