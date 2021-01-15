Over the years Greenburgh volunteers have helped seniors with problems. We have a snow angels program, which was started 30 years ago with volunteers helping remove snow from seniors’ driveways. We have a TV angels program with volunteers assisting seniors to remove heavy old TVs.
I’d like to set up a COVID vaccine angels program for Greenburgh residents and am looking for volunteers.
Currently, New York State requires seniors to register for the COVID vaccine test. Although registration online is not complicated for most people, for the elderly it can be very confusing and stressful. Not everyone has a computer or knows how to use one. Although older adults over the age of 65 are eligible for the vaccines starting this week, they can’t just walk into a clinic for a vaccine. They need to register at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/JFX97LP.
The COVID angel volunteers will reach out to seniors, offer to help them navigate the vaccine process, and will try to get answers to questions they may have from the state or county.
I am looking for volunteers who would be interested in working with older adults, the Greenburgh town staff and myself — helping to maximize the number of seniors who will take the vaccine. Interested volunteers can email me at pfeiner@greenburghny.com.
I expect the COVID vaccine angels will also meet on Zoom periodically to discuss the outreach efforts, to review problems residents are experiencing, and to make recommendations to the state and county governments.
PAUL FEINER
Greenburgh Town Supervisor
