Another tragic school shooting happened Tuesday. Four students died and seven other people were wounded at a Michigan high school in a shooting perpetrated by a troubled teen who apparently had easy access to a gun at home. In fact, most of those responsible for gunfire on school grounds access guns from their home, or the homes of friends or relatives, according to Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, an activist group that is part of the grassroots Everytown for Gun Safety movement.
The Michigan shooting was the 28th school-based tragedy in America this year, and the 20th since schools reopened in August, according to Education Week. These all-too frequent school shootings are horribly wrenching and really hit home. How unfair that our children have to grow up thinking “That could have been me” or “That could have been my community.” Every time a school shooting happens, we confront footage of deeply shaken classmates, parents and school staff, and we witness sorrowful vigils and remembrances. Every time there is a school shooting we focus on gun safety solutions and gun violence prevention for a few days, then mostly we move on.
Sadly, gun violence is skyrocketing overall, as 417 mass shootings (four or more people injured or killed) took place in the U.S. in 2019, with 611 in 2020 and 652 with a month to go in 2021, according to data compiled by gunviolencearchive.org. But mass shootings are only a small fraction of the 41,222 deaths by guns in the U.S. this year.
Stopping the tragedy of gun violence is a challenge that we must focus on for the long haul.
We need to press our legislators to tighten rules for background checks so it will be harder for guns to get into the wrong hands. “Background checks are the foundation of any effective effort to reduce gun violence in this country, and these laws enjoy broad public approval, with poll after poll demonstrating overwhelming support. In fact, 93% of American voters support requiring background checks on all gun sales, including 89% of Republicans and 87% of gun owners,” according to statements on the Moms Demand Action website.
We need to urge our legislators to support the Build Back Better Act, which includes $5 billion in funding for a community violence intervention initiative. “The community-based violence intervention strategies funded by the Build Back Better Act are informed by public health models and provide culturally competent, trauma-responsive services to individuals and communities impacted by gun violence,” according to a statement on the Moms Demand Action website, and “These programs complement other public safety strategies by preventing gun violence before it happens.”
We also need to press for federal laws to prohibit gun sales on the internet and outside of the legal channels. New York has successfully enacted the nation’s strongest laws to ban untraceable firearms — known as ghost guns — that are designed to evade background checks.
Other high-income nations have much better track records in protecting their citizens from the scourge of gun violence, so why can’t we? With nearly 100 Americans shot and killed every day, and hundreds more wounded, we need to fight hard to make America safer.
Next week marks nine years since the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School when 20-year-old Adam Lanza shot and killed 26 people, including 20 children. Every year around this time, Moms Demand Action holds a vigil in honor of the victims of Sandy Hook and all victims of gun violence. The Westchester chapter will host its vigil on Dec. 12 (virtually due to COVID) with Scarsdale Mayor Jane Veron, Senate Majority Leader Andrea-Stewart Cousins and guest speakers who are leading the charge to end gun violence in our communities. Signup to hear their messages and learn what you can do to be a part of the solution. Register to participate at https://act.everytown.org/event/moms-demand-action-event/43148/signup/.
