One thing that can be said about Scarsdale is we tend not to rush into things. When it comes to change, our village leaders tend to order a lot of studies and then kick the can down the road. So it was surprising Thursday when news came from the mayor suddenly declaring a halt to any further discussion of redevelopment at Freightway parking garage.
(Déjà vu back to 2016 when Scarsdale’s school leaders called for a pause to the heated Greenacres renovation/rebuild debate.)
Even though the trustees expended considerable time and effort, they certainly did the right thing by pressing the pause button. Given the fact that more than 750 concerned residents signed a petition calling for a halt to the process, it’s reassuring our elected officials heard them.
For the past several decades, Scarsdale has not invested in the aging Freightway facility. It has reached the point where simply maintaining it will be costly. So the plan was floated to remake it with an inviting link to the village center. But most of the community is dependent on train transportation to and from New York City for their livelihood, so the thought of a prolonged disruption of access to the train station and parking spaces raises real rancor.
And then there are the schools —
Scarsdale’s only industry. The risk of overcrowding the classrooms with the children of the new families moving into mixed-use housing is significant. At stake is not only the quality of the education provided, but the cost to educate each student — and who would foot that bill?
Overall, Scarsdalians tend to be conservative about change in their community and protective of the status quo. That probably is the hardest pill for this particular set of trustees to swallow, given their desire to reinvigorate the village center and pursue the forward-looking vision that grew out of what they thought the community wanted for the site.
How the disconnect came about is something that needs to be addressed. In the coming year, the board should reexamine the way it gathered input, the reach of its surveys, and the changing mindset of its taxpayers.
We hope the day will come when the community will coalesce with much anticipation and excitement about a redevelopment of the Freightway property. For now, Mayor Marc Samwick said, “There is no next step. We are keeping the public comment period open … nothing is planned beyond that.”
Most importantly, the halt on Freightway gives the community an unprecedented opportunity. Last year, Scarsdale Improvement Corp., the largest commercial landowner in Scarsdale, presented preliminary redevelopment plans for its properties on Spencer Place, Popham Road and Scarsdale Avenue. Those plans include a sizable number of new housing units as well as additional, multilevel parking on the lot at Overhill and Popham.
It’s essential that the totality of redevelopment in the downtown — including Freightway — be considered. The village needs to review its Master Plan for the downtown, which was created 10 years ago (see scarsdale.com). Redeveloping the village piecemeal would be a huge mistake, one that runs the risk of having too much of this or that, and perhaps not in the best location.
A comprehensive assessment and a revamped vision need to be made. And now that the community is paying attention, the board seems genuinely appreciative and seems poised to take advantage of that involvement. The halt to Freightway was a step in the right direction. Back to the drawing board.
