Families in the middle of Halloween planning right now are hearing warnings from health officials to make this year’s festivities COVID-safe. Unfortunately, to the disappointment of just about everybody who appreciates the particular seasonal flavor and fun of Halloween, that means taking a pass on trick-or-treating.
In a letter to the community Oct. 13, Mayor Marc Samwick said the village was waiting for trick-or-treating guidance from the New York State Department of Health. He noted that the CDC “cautions that many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading COVID-19 … and urges residents to avoid specified higher risk activities, such as traditional trick-or-treating, employing appropriate precautions when participating in identified moderate risk activities, such as attending a costume party held outdoors where protective masks are used and people can remain more than 6 feet apart, and considering low risk alternatives.”
A neighborhood in Edgemont was granted a permit to close the street for safely distanced family clusters to parade in costume while walking in only one direction, but the mayor said Scarsdale Village decided not to grant requests for traditional trick-or-treating street closures because of the New York State prohibition on public gatherings in excess of 50 and the Centers for Disease Control’s guidance to avoid higher-risk activities (trick-or-treating is considered a high-risk activity).
There is good news, though, as communities are creating safe, alternative programs for kids to join. In Scarsdale, the Parks, Recreation and Conservation Department has made a great effort to modify its offerings this year in order to keep the season festive amid the backdrop of COVID-19. The annual Scarecrow Festival, which was a sellout Saturday, Oct. 3, incorporated social distancing and other public health precautions. Last Sunday, Oct. 18, the annual window painting contest had a record number of safely distanced, mask-wearing participants (see photos of the prize-winning windows on page 4). Approximately 340 windows were painted this year, compared to 300 last year, with more than 900 people participating.
The major change made for COVID was creating two sessions to accomplish social distancing. The sessions were assigned alternating by even/odd numbered windows, which were laid out sequentially, so that adjacent windows were not painted simultaneously.
And instead of the traditional costume parade in Scarsdale Village, the rec department is coordinating a virtual costume contest for all ages. So get creative. Come up with individual or family costumes. Include pets, props and any backgrounds that might enhance your costume. Selected photos emailed to dwalczewski@scarsdale.com by Oct. 28 will be posted on the rec department’s website and reprinted in the Inquirer and posted on scarsdalenews.com, with the most creative costumes garnering gift certificates from local businesses.
Halloween during the COVID-19 pandemic is a chance to get creative, and maybe even invent some fun new traditions for your family while protecting the community’s health and safety. Dress your family in costumes and have a spooky movie night. You’ll want to avoid the risk of cuts from carving, so instead of knives, provide your family with safety saws or markers and paint to decorate pumpkins in your yard or on your deck. Make a jack-o’-lantern face on a pizza, then bake and eat it with your family. Set up a family scavenger hunt for bags of treats hidden around your house and yard. There are myriad ways to make this Halloween unforgettably unique. Get ghouling.
