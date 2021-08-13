This week marked the third official heat wave Scarsdale and the tristate area have suffered this summer. According to the American Red Cross, that designation is reserved for two or more days of excessive heat, generally 10 degrees or more above average, often combined with stifling humidity. Indeed, Scarsdale saw temperatures soar to the high 90s, with oppressive humidity that caused “feels like” temperatures near 100 on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and the air was thick with precipitation. Parts of the tristate area were under alert for high ozone levels that caused dangerous air quality over multiple days.
For those who couldn’t keep cool at home or in the office, Westchester County had cooling centers to offer residents safety and relief, including two in White Plains, but locally, there’s always the public library for respite from the heat.
Local weather forecasts predict that starting Saturday, Aug. 14, for a full week thereafter, temperatures in Scarsdale will dip to the mid-60s overnight, and the mid- to lower 80s during the day. That’s a huge relief to many, but it’s important to keep an eye on the relative humidity, which can drastically affect how hot the air actually feels. With 10% humidity, 85 degrees feels closer to 79 degrees, but 90% humidity makes 85 feel like 100.
The Red Cross warns that “Excessive heat in recent years has caused more deaths than all other weather events, including floods,” so it’s always prudent to listen to weather forecasts and plan ahead for hot days. The Red Cross suggests staying out of the sun when possible and knowing where to find shade; drinking a lot of fluid even in the absence of thirst, but avoiding caffeine and alcohol; having an emergency kit and a game plan in the event of a power outage; taking special care to watch children, the elderly and pets, who can succumb to heat exhaustion or heatstroke very quickly. Seek help immediately for those of any age who experience cramping, flushing, headache, nausea, red skin, high body temperatures, dizziness or cognitive disturbances during a period of extreme heat. Fast action could save a life.
