Dunkin’ Donuts called the launch of a new food item featuring a plant-based meat substitute “one of its most significant menu introductions in recent brand history.” Putting aside the chain’s marketing hype over its Beyond Breakfast Sausage Sandwich, fueled by a national TV campaign this month starring the rapper and media personality, Snoop Dogg, we see the item’s promotion as yet another sign of a growing trend to reduce meat in the average American diet.
That seems like a good thing, right? Science has established the environmental damage — including carbon emissions, pollution and soil degradation — caused by factory-farming of beef and other animals. There are also compelling ethical and medical reasons for turning away from a meat-based diet. However, before we run out to the nearest Dunkin’ to get our free samples of the new nonsausage sausage sandwich (available “at participating outlets”), consider this: experts on food sustainability caution that simply substituting plant-based foods for meat is not necessarily the panacea we might think it is. We’ve been told to ‘go plant-based,’ but it’s actually more complicated than that.
Broadly speaking, U.S. food outlets like Dunkin’ are rushing to give diners more plant-based options. Burger King made the biggest statement with the introduction last year of the Impossible Whopper, the version of its signature sandwich that ditches beef for a burger made with nonmeat ingredients like soy, peas and grains. On average, according to business press, every BK restaurant in the country sells a few dozen of these menu items a day. As forecasts rise for demand of plant-based meat substitutes, investors have bid up the market valuations of companies like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, the two leading producers (and also the suppliers for Dunkin’ and Burger King, respectively) by billions of dollars.
The problem, according to some agriculture experts, is that many plant-based substitutes being peddled to consumers are highly processed foods and produced in ways that don’t support local and sustainable agricultural practices. Often, soy is used that is conventionally farmed, and it has other chemicals in it, which is not healthy for the soil, and contributes to the degradation of the environment and putting more carbon into the air. The use of pesticides, which is common in large-scale farming, impairs a plant’s ability to absorb carbon, neutralizing an important source of carbon capture.
While the growing availability of plant-based menu options may seem like a good thing, those who are trying to support locally sustainable agriculture would say that highly processed foods are not ideal. A better alternative, they say, is to opt for whole foods grown or raised in environmentally responsible ways. Meat does not have to be entirely eliminated. If we want a healthy ecosystem, animals have to be part of it. Consider the important role animals have in cycling nutrients through the ecosystem. Sustainability experts believe that meat will need to be part of a long-term solution for feeding the earth’s human population.
But eating less meat can still have a big impact. Last year Bedford 2020, a grassroots sustainability group based in Bedford, New York, sponsored Meatless Mondays, a 12-week, communitywide effort to get residents to try a plant-based or vegetarian diet one day a week. By the end of the campaign, which has been implemented in other countries besides the U.S., a total of 320 local households participated. Bedford 2020 calculated the impact: carbon pollution reduction equivalent to driving 56,113 fewer miles or using no electricity in 3.4 homes for a full year.
In publicity material for its Beyond Breakfast Sausage Patty, Dunkin’ touts the item as a healthier option compared to a traditional pork breakfast sausage patty, delivering “more protein and iron, 44% less saturated fat, 50% less total fat, 37% less sodium and no cholesterol.” But in the eyes of experts who also see the downsides of highly processed foods, this is a good example of the partial truths consumers are getting from the hype around plant-based alternatives.
Education on these and related topics, including food waste and food choices, should be high on the priority list for communities. In the meantime, the best food choice might be less meat, and choose meat only from animals raised responsibly.
