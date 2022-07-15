This week, as New York became the epicenter of the monkeypox outbreak, state and county officials forged ahead with public information campaigns to alert New Yorkers about the disease, which, according to the CDC, is part of the same family of viruses as the virus that causes smallpox.
On Thursday, July 14, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a new SMS-text notification effort to deliver timely monkeypox information directly to New Yorkers (text “MONKEYPOX” to 81336).
Today, Friday, at 9:30 a.m., County Executive George Latimer was scheduled to speak about local response to the spread of the disease in Westchester, where 12 cases have been confirmed.
The CDC says monkeypox symptoms are similar to smallpox symptoms, but milder, and monkeypox is rarely fatal. It was originally discovered in 1958 when two outbreaks of a “pox-like disease occurred in colonies of monkeys kept for research.” Despite being named “monkeypox,” the source of the disease remains unknown. However, the CDC says, “African rodents and nonhuman primates (like monkeys) might harbor the virus and infect people.”
As of July 14, monkeypox is considered a “community spread” with more than 1,400 confirmed cases in 43 states plus the District of Columbia —including more than 400 in New York, 26 in New Jersey, 46 in Pennsylvania, 12 in Connecticut, 180 cases in California, 160 in Illinois, 28 in Virginia and 43 in Texas.
Simultaneously, we are facing a surge of COVID-19 cases driven by the highly contagious omicron BA-5 variant — one expert said if 1,000 particles would transmit previous strains of the virus, as few as 100 particles could transmit the current variant.
The World Health Organization advises, if you think you have symptoms of monkeypox — in particular a rash or blisters — you should contact your health care provider for advice, testing and medical care. Until you receive your test result, isolate yourself from others if possible and clean your hands regularly.
A vaccine was recently approved for preventing monkeypox, with some countries, including United Kingdom, Germany and Canada, recommending vaccination for persons at risk. But, in a classic case of déjà vu, it’s not easy to sign up for monkeypox vaccines. A reporter for The New York Times wrote that the website crashed when he was trying to schedule an appointment and finally, after much persistence, he got through.
Starting today, Friday, New York City will open 8,200 more appointments for monkeypox vaccines. But once again, if you are not among the privileged who have the time, the resources and the tech savvy to be persistent, the pursuit of protection may be frustrating, complicated or simply not feasible.
While monkeypox typically resolves on its own, without side effects, its impact can be dramatic for those with other health conditions. Thus, as we do to curb the spread of COVID-19, the health care community is advising those who test positive for monkeypox to self-isolate. But, equally important, in light of lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, health officials also recommend people who are self-isolating should take care of their mental health by doing things they find relaxing and enjoyable, such as staying connected to loved ones through technology, exercising if they feel well enough to do so and can do so while isolating. And if necessary, seek support from mental health professionals as it’s clear that this pandemic health crisis has become a mental health crisis as well.
In the coming weeks, the Inquirer plans to cover the local, state and medical community responses to monkeypox, and to provide vital information to help you understand what it is and how it may affect you.
