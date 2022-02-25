To mark Black History Month, the Scarsdale Historical Society hosted “Not Forgotten,” an exhibit at the library recognizing and honoring the struggles and triumphs of Black people in Scarsdale that might otherwise be overlooked. “We wanted to convey that Black history is tightly woven into the fabric of our village and will not be forgotten,” said Leslie Chang, a historical society trustee.
Greenburgh kicked off a campaign against hate, bigotry and discrimination with four new signs near the “Welcome to Greenburgh” signs. One reads “All lives can’t matter until Black lives matter” while the other warns “Racism is not tolerated here.” Police monitor the signs through surveillance cameras. A BLM sign was vandalized in May 2021.
In addition to the signs, banners designed by local children were set up this month at Greenburgh Town Hall, the library, the nature center, Theodore Young Community Center, and Anthony F. Veteran Park. In the next phase, the town plans to commission an artist to paint a 14-panel mural inside the I-287 underpass at Manhattan Avenue to pay homage to the Black experience in America since 1619. And to help fill the gaps in its own record of Black community life, the town is asking community members to share family or neighborhood history they may have to paint a fuller picture for future generations.
We applaud these efforts to document history and to spur conversations around race. It is essential to discuss and learn from the harsh lessons of racial hate and race-based violence — American slavery, lynchings and Jim Crow laws, but also anti-Semitism, Nazi labor camps and mass genocide. We need to be reminded of our mission to give young minds a full accounting of history, one that chronicles human action in all of its forms, good and evil. Otherwise, how can we foster the critical thinking needed to draw one’s own conclusions about the past? Or provide a common base of knowledge that informs behavior in the present and future?
As Greenburgh Councilman Ken Jones said, “Not talking about the issues is what keeps them going … if we can talk about this cultural baggage that we all share, that’s how we can make progress.”
Rewriting the facts of history — or denying them altogether — to advance a particular political or social narrative remains a constant threat to achieving progress through greater understanding. We are all too familiar with Holocaust deniers, or conspiracy theorists who question whether the 9/11 attacks were perpetrated by foreign terrorists, or whether the Sandy Hook school shootings were real. More recently, the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol which sought to overturn the 2020 election results continues to be misrepresented by powerful voices trying to re-write American history in real time. When the Republican National Committee declares that the violent Capitol riot was an expression of “legitimate political discourse,” we know the battle for truth-teaching is far from over.
Teachers of history and social studies now have even a bigger burden to bear. Thirteen states have recently enacted laws or directives that govern how race can be taught in schools. Some of the rules are unclear, creating a climate of uncertainty for teachers and even fear that one misstep or wrong comment could generate complaints that might lead to discipline action or termination. What they generally have in common is prohibiting teaching that racism exists in the U.S.
So, how does this all shake out, especially during the month when lesson plans focus on Black history? The Washington Post in a recent article found what many teachers describe as “a chilling effect” from the new laws. It interviewed Jen Given, a 10th-grade history teacher in Hollis, New Hampshire, a state that passed a law that bars teaching that people of one “national origin are inherently superior or inferior to people of another.” But Given said the definitions are unclear, and “no one’s really sure” what they mean, not even the school lawyers. “It led us to be exceptionally cautious because we don’t want to risk our livelihoods when we’re not sure what the rules are,” she said.
Living up to our responsibility to teach history in a meaningful and complete way is difficult enough. It is deeply troubling how regressive state laws are making this critical task even harder.
