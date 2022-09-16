A local mom used to text her kids the minute a thought popped into her head. She was aware that distraction was a problem in the classroom as well as on the road. But how could an occasional text from mom make a difference when her kids were receiving snapchats and texts from peers all day long?
But now, concerned about disturbing her son while he’s in classes at college, she checks his schedule before she texts him about vacation plans or family matters, or just to say she loves him. She makes sure to hold her texts until he’s free to read and respond.
Educators know cellphones and other electronic devices are distractive nuisances that interfere with instruction and schools have been trying to limit cellphone use by students during the day.
The student handbook at SHS used to allow making phone calls only in places where conversations would not disturb classes in session, such as the cafeteria, the commons, or lobby areas. And any phone being used by a student in class was supposed to be confiscated and turned over to the principal or assistant principals, then returned with a warning at the end of the day. Such draconian measures simply don’t work and enforcement is tricky.
This year, inspired by the district’s Wellness Committee, Scarsdale PTA and educators are taking a much healthier — and probably more effective — approach. They are working with students to change the culture.
A new initiative with the mantra “Off and Away” is prompting students to keep their phones off and out of sight during the academic day so they can connect more with the people around them and less with their smartphones.
For many students, the move away from obsessively looking at their cellphone will undoubtedly be a challenge. It’s tough for parents too. Studies have shown that text messaging releases dopamine in our brains, which creates a kind of biochemical addiction that makes it hard to resist those dings and vibrations when a text comes in. Like Pavlov’s dogs, we are motivated to seek out more of the stimulus that brings instant gratification.
But parents must be part of this cultural shift as well. Remember how it was when you were a student. Did your mother call you or come to school to deliver multiple messages to you? If we expect our children to have impulse control and to cope in the real world, we need to rein in impulsive texting and set an example, so our kids learn to hold that text, too.
A text to our children during the school day implies we want them to see it, even if we don’t expect them to act on it until after school. Why give them mixed messages? Think twice before you hit the send button when school is in session. Keep your texts in check and free your kids up from having to think about or respond to matters that could wait a few hours. If there’s an emergency, call the school office to contact your student.
Physician and filmmaker Delaney Ruston at screenagersmovie.com offers a few thoughts to help people redefine their texting habits:
* When you have a thought or a question for someone, consider waiting or finding a time to call or say it in person.
* Don’t respond to texts right away and don’t expect others to respond right away.
* Think about reasons why it might be better not to respond to a text as soon as you receive it, or better not to send a text as soon as the urge hits. If it’s not an emergency, think: Will it disrupt? If so, then: Do not disturb.
* If you receive a text when you are in a situation where you cannot respond at that moment, don’t let it distract you. Stay focused on the task at hand, and schedule time to follow up.
* Use smartphone software to silence notifications or turn on a Do Not Disturb message.
As Ruston points out, the hardest part of holding a text is that we fear we will lose the thought because our “working memory” is not working as well as it used to. If that’s the case, try using the smartphone’s “Notes” option to dictate the idea and then set an alarm to remind yourself to send it after school hours. It may seem like a lot of work versus just sending the text. But holding the text will begin to feel good and eventually become the norm.
