A local mom used to text her kids the minute a thought popped into her head. She was aware that distraction was a problem in the classroom as well as on the road. But how could an occasional text from mom make a difference when her kids were receiving snapchats and texts from peers all day long?

But now, concerned about disturbing her son while he’s in classes at college, she checks his schedule before she texts him about vacation plans or family matters, or just to say she loves him. She makes sure to hold her texts until he’s free to read and respond.

