After a two-year absence due to the pandemic, Memorial Day parades returned to the streets of Scarsdale and Hartsdale May 30. It was clear by the smile on the face of American Legion Scarsdale Post 52 Cmdr. Thomas Adamo that the return of the parade and the residents’ cheers meant a lot to the veterans. There was a memorial service last year, but having lost several local veterans to COVID-19 made the return of the parade even more meaningful this year.
Restarting the parade was a labor of love for Adamo, who began planning it and writing his commentary while in the hospital. Again this year, as he does each year, he marked the moment as a time to honor those who gave their lives. “We really don’t do enough for them,” he said.
The Girl Scout and Boy Scout troops always turn out in uniform to carry the flag, march to the cemetery and lay wreaths on veterans’ graves. Their presence at the annual event is truly a treasure. How important and reassuring it is to see a new generation show respect and support for veterans. And this year, unlike other years, Adamo and his colleagues connected with folks at Denzel Washington High School in Mount Vernon to invite The ICE Cold band led by Mansa Gory to march in Scarsdale’s parade. They performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “This is My Country” right before the memorial service at Chase Park, which followed the parade.
In her address to the crowd, Scarsdale Mayor Jane Veron highlighted Memorial Day as a time to honor the men and women who gave their lives in military service for our country.
“The grip of COVID restricted our activity. Yet today we return to our beloved Scarsdale tradition, to honor our fallen soldiers with the fanfare of a parade,” Veron said. “We pay our respects with a full complement of marchers, musicians, uniformed officers, public officials and Scouts. With flags held high and banners on display, we traveled the streets of Scarsdale, waving to residents who applaud those who served.”
She repeated what Adamo once told her, “We feel the love that comes from everyone when we walk through this village.”
Following the service at Chase Park, the veterans then met at the Scarsdale American Legion Post 52 Memorial Garden on Mamaroneck Road for a service to honor their fellow veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice to defend and protect our freedom.
