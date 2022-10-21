Food insecurity is a topic we usually write about until closer to Thanksgiving, when thoughts turn to family gatherings and trick-or-treating is well behind us. However, local food banks are already putting out calls for their annual holiday food drives with a message of unusual urgency. Feeding Westchester’s mailer arrived last week, asking for financial support from households around the county. “Our goal this year is to help ensure all families enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner — and we need your help,” said the organization.
“As the holiday season approaches,” Feeding Westchester said, “we look forward to celebrating around the table — enjoying a special meal with the ones we love. Unfortunately, that’s not possible for everyone in Westchester, where 200,000 of our neighbors come to us for food every month.”
According to organizations like Feeding Westchester, which operate food pantries for thousands of needy residents, the sharp drop in annual food donations this year is due to several things: donor fatigue, rising food costs and a drop in the public’s awareness of the lingering food insecurity issue.
Food banks saw an incredible increase in donations and first-time donors as national coverage of food insecurity during the pandemic really brought the issue to the forefront and there was an outpouring of support. The pandemic’s effects on food insecurity have lasted much longer than expected, while the rush of donors and donations has steadily declined. Families who needed support during the pandemic lost many months of employment and income, have exhausted their resources, and are coping with catching up on their bills. Add to those economic hardships this year’s surge in prices, especially for housing, food and fuel, and the result is families and seniors living on fixed incomes are once again turning to food pantries for support, making the impact of the decrease in donations even more noticeable. In addition, inflation is squeezing food assistance operations, and making healthful, quality food less affordable.
Feeding Westchester’s tagline is, “Share food, share joy.” Families will begin receiving Thanksgiving food items soon, so it’s not too early to donate or drop off what you can.
