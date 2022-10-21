Food insecurity is a topic we usually write about until closer to Thanksgiving, when thoughts turn to family gatherings and trick-or-treating is well behind us.  However, local food banks are already putting out calls for their annual holiday food drives with a message of unusual urgency. Feeding Westchester’s mailer arrived last week, asking for financial support from households around the county. “Our goal this year is to help ensure all families enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner — and we need your help,” said the organization.

“As the holiday season approaches,” Feeding Westchester said, “we look forward to celebrating around the table — enjoying a special meal with the ones we love. Unfortunately, that’s not possible for everyone in Westchester, where 200,000 of our neighbors come to us for food every month.”

