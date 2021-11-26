Hunger is not a topic that immediately comes to mind on Thanksgiving Day, but we can’t think of a better time of year to remind ourselves that hundreds of thousands of Westchester residents face food insecurity on a regular basis.
Locally, organizations and residents have been donating generously to local food drives held during the holiday season. You can read about many of these efforts from the Scarsdale Rotary Club, Scarsdale Middle School and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins doing their part this holiday season in this week’s newspaper and on our website. We are sure there are many others helping out, too.
So, clearly the needs do not go unrecognized. A sign recently posted outside a Westchester community center read, “Holiday foods most needed: flour & sugar, cooking oil, tea & coffee, butter cookies, cake mixes.” The needs take on a seasonal flavor at times, but they never go away.
“Every day, individuals and families are making tough choices — often having to choose between paying for rent, medication or food,” said Karen C. Erren, president and CEO of Feeding Westchester. “The level of hunger in our own backyard remains at a record high and our neighbors in need rely on us to continue to provide food.”
Feeding Westchester acts as a distribution hub for 225 community partners and meal programs. It sources and distributes healthy, nutritious food and other resources throughout every community.
In 2020, Feeding Westchester delivered 22 million pounds of food — 18.4 million meals — through soup kitchens, food pantries, schools, shelters, residential programs and mobile distributions. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit’s network had been serving 125,000 to 150,000 individuals each month. During the height of the pandemic, that number more than doubled. Throughout 2021, it continues to serve, on average, more than 220,000 individuals each month.
According to the most recent estimates provided by Feeding America, approximately 11% of Westchester residents face hunger, more than 100,000 of our neighbors — children, seniors and families.
Approximately 34,000 children in Westchester struggle with hunger, according to the same data, which equates to nearly 1 in 6 children.
As for those at risk of hunger, meaning at some point throughout a year they may not be able to afford household essentials, including enough food to feed themselves or their families, an estimate based on a 2020 report from United Way of Westchester and Putnam is that 28% of Westchester households are at risk, based on their income levels and the local cost of living.
As if the pandemic and resulting financial hardships didn’t pose enough of a challenge to putting food on the table, now there’s a another major issue to contend with: inflation. The government has reported that overall prices are up 6.2% over the last 12 months, the largest hike in 30 years. And it’s not just rising prices for poultry, eggs and meat (up 15% since the pandemic) that is adding to the struggles. Increases in everyday expenses like heating oil and gas (up 45%) means that “dollars are being stretched more thinly for our neighbors in need,” according to Erren. Responding to these challenges, Feeding Westchester said, “We are closely looking at the implications of rising costs — whether it’s at the grocery store, gas pump, or to fill our heating oil tanks — and how it is and will continue to impact our neighbors already in need of food, as well as our own hunger relief operation.”
Nevertheless, there was some bright news to report this past week. On Saturday, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a law permanently codifying the Nourish New York program. The initiative gets surplus food from farms to people who are struggling with food insecurity.
Feeding Westchester is one of the many organizations that benefit from this partnership, which former Gov. Andrew Cuomo created in April 2020 to help food banks purchase excess food from farmers. Since its launch, $85 million has been committed to the program.
Since July 2021, Feeding Westchester has received and distributed nearly 40,000 pounds of food from the program.
Hochul called the implementation of the Nourish New York program “a huge success in helping those facing food insecurity while also benefiting New York’s farms.” We think it provides a sensible solution for strengthening the state’s food system while furthering efforts to help those in need.
As Erren reminded us, “Hunger doesn’t take a break during the holidays.” Through donations, fundraisers and food drive contributions, we can continue to help combat hunger.
Feeding Westchester is asking residents to help them “fill” delivery trucks that will each carry 40,000 meals for children, seniors and families to enjoy over the holidays. It costs $30,000 to fill each truck. To contribute to the “fill the truck” campaign, visit feedingwestchester.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.