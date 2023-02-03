Almost every week we read about car thefts and home break-ins in our police blotter. Last week, my house was hit. I came home from work and felt a cold wind blowing, saw a curtain billowing and a shattered window in my family room. I ran back into the garage and called 911. Police arrived in 11 minutes, but it felt like a lifetime as I panicked, fearing a cat burglar was still in my house and not knowing what had taken place. When police finished searching the house, they let me back in and told me that the bedroom, closet and bathroom had been tossed.
Police confirmed they are investigating a rash of similar “dark house” break ins. You never think it will happen to you. But it certainly can, though let’s hope it does not.
There is a constant loop in my head now as I retrace my actions and relive the day hundreds of times, trying to figure out how this could have happened and how I could have prevented it. I offer this advice: To protect yourself and your property, be sure to set a security alarm when you leave the house. Put some lights on automatic timers so your house will not be dark. Install exterior cameras in the front and back of your house. Contact your alarm service provider to install motion detectors, and most important of all, install interior glass break detectors. You need those to sound the alarm if glass is broken but the door or window itself is not pulled or pushed open to trip the alarm.
If you plan to be away for an extended period of time, you can sign up for a “dark house” service through the police department, which protects your house while you are away — officers walk around outside your house twice a day, checking that nothing is awry. If anyone is authorized to be on our property or inside (a pet caretaker, for example) while you’re away, you can note that information on the “dark house” service request form, which you can fill out at the local police department.
My neighbors say the police are being vigilant, asking anyone in any parked car what they are doing. We all need to keep our eyes open and our houses secured.
