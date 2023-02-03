Almost every week we read about car thefts and home break-ins in our police blotter. Last week, my house was hit. I came home from work and felt a cold wind blowing, saw a curtain billowing and a shattered window in my family room. I ran back into the garage and called 911. Police arrived in 11 minutes, but it felt like a lifetime as I panicked, fearing a cat burglar was still in my house and not knowing what had taken place. When police finished searching the house, they let me back in and told me that the bedroom, closet and bathroom had been tossed.

Police confirmed they are investigating a rash of similar “dark house” break ins. You never think it will happen to you. But it certainly can, though let’s hope it does not.

