When Scarsdale’s eligible voters elect new members to the School Board Nominating Committee on Jan. 11, they also will vote on several proposed amendments to the SBNC Resolution. The resolution is the document that governs the Scarsdale School District’s nonpartisan election system.
There are nine amendments under consideration all of which aim to improve the democratic process of the local nonpartisan election system.
One is a new conflict of interest provision, which requires nominating committee members to “recuse themselves from all committee proceedings if a close relative stands as a candidate for the Scarsdale Board of Education.”
Another requires the nominating committee to “contact references provided by each candidate and at least one reference not provided by each candidate.”
Another requires the nominating committee to “discuss objective criteria by which to evaluate candidates as well as candidates’ experience, qualities and qualifications.”
Another proposed amendment updates the procedures for candidate interviews. Candidates will be required to make an oral presentation to the nominating committee. Following their presentation, the nominating committee will ask the candidates “individual and differentiated questions to engage each candidate in an interview process.” And the nominating committee will “adopt a procedure for asking questions of candidates.” This is a new and substantial tack for the SBNC, which has not previously questioned candidates in depth during the interview process.
Of all the proposals, the most essential, Amendment No. 9, changes the definition of a qualified voter in SBNC elections to include “any person 18 years of age or older and a resident of the Scarsdale Union Free School District for at least 30 days. Non-U.S. Citizens who meet this criteria will be eligible to vote in Nominating Committee elections and serve on the Nominating and Administrative Committees.”
It’s about time. The demographics of Scarsdale are changing and diversifying with more and more residents who are not U.S. citizens.
As we have put forth in this space previously, the citizenship requirement doesn’t have to be an obstacle to public engagement in Scarsdale.
While New York State election law and the Board of Elections restricts voter eligibility to citizens of the United States, Scarsdale has a nonpartisan system, in which the SBNC and the Citizens’ Nominating Committee (which vets and selects candidates for mayor and the board of trustees) both act as a kind of caucus that recruits volunteers to run for a seat on the respective committees. Those committees are not governing bodies, and therefore, are not subject to New York State election laws.
Thanks to Scarsdale’s unique system, all residents regardless of citizenship, can be part of the electoral process — at least on the nominating committee level. Allowing noncitizens to help pick their neighborhood representatives to serve on the committees that select candidates to run for public office will expand participation and voter turnout. It also will invigorate the system, increase participation and allow more of our neighbors to enjoy civic engagement. Noncitizen Scarsdale taxpayers, many of whom are longtime residents raising their children here, deserve to have a say in local elections. The SBNC proposal aims to make that a reality.
We urge residents to weigh in to express their support of the amendments during the League of Women Voter’s information session Sunday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. via Zoom (email lwvspresident@gmail.com for the link) and then cast their ballot in support of this important change on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Following the SBNC’s lead, the CNC nonpartisan resolution for village board elections, which was created nearly 100 years ago to promote a system that would avoid the electioneering and campaign promises of partisan politics, should also be revised to allow all residents, regardless of citizenship, to vote in their neighborhood CNC election. All Scarsdale adults should have representation in both school and village affairs.
Read all of the nine proposed SBNC amendments at scarsdalesbnc.com. And don’t forget to vote on Jan. 11.
